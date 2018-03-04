Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Ultimate Cruise Resource for Families: CruiseCompete's Sea Tales 2018 Family Cruise Travel Planner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2018 | 12:01am CET

DETROIT, March 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CruiseCompete announces the "Sea Tales 2018 Family Cruise Travel Planner" is on Amazon. To purchase it for Kindle or in paperback, visit https://www.amazon.com/-/e/B079R48XV8?ref_=pe_1724030_132998070.

Visitors to CruiseCompete.com can receive a complimentary copy as a PDF or Online book.

This book details every aspect of the family cruise vacation experience. Readers will find the 2018 edition is updated with new sections that cover family suites, children's dining and details about popular onboard cruise line characters from children's books and movies.

The "Sea Tales 2018 Family Cruise Travel Planner" is designed to help get your cruise vacation planning in motion and covers the entire gamut of options with information on such contemporary, upscale contemporary and premium cruise lines as DisneyRoyal CaribbeanCarnivalNorwegian and Princess, as well as ultra-premium, ultra-luxury, river and small ship excursion lines.

All information is compiled in easy-to-read format with at-a-glance summaries to see which cruise line fits your basic requirements, followed by detailed information about atmosphere on board, destinations you can travel to and specific programs available for children.

Find CruiseCompete's "Sea Tales 2018 Family Cruise Travel Planner" at www.cruisecompete.com/resources.php. (PDF or Online book)

CruiseCompete member-agents are the most well-educated, forward-thinking and trusted cruise specialists in the industry. For more information or assistance planning a cruise, please visit CruiseCompete.com. See consumer feedback here.

About CruiseCompete

CruiseCompete has been the premier online cruise marketplace since 2003 (see media praises).

Consumers come to CruiseCompete to research and book cruise vacations. More than 1.5 million users have generated close to 4 million requests from consumers, and agents have delivered almost 16 million quotes since 2003. They can compare offers from trusted travel agents, see consumer reviews of agents and agencies responding, then contact travel agents directly for more information and to book cruises. CruiseCompete is a member of the Family Travel Association, the leading authority and resource for family travel information and is home to the Sea Tales 2018 Family Cruise Travel Planner at Travel Resources.

For more information, please visit https://www.cruisecompete.com/

CruiseCompete – Find us on Facebook!  Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Our Blog!

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ultimate-cruise-resource-for-families-cruisecompetes-sea-tales-2018-family-cruise-travel-planner-300607767.html

SOURCE CruiseCompete


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:03aLATEST FOOD INSPECTIONS : Lee's Diner passes, 5 others don't
AQ
01:52aBB&T : Medical office building on Leighton faces foreclosure
AQ
01:50aEDUCATION NOTEBOOK : Barfoot joins Aiken County Commission for Higher Education
AQ
01:49aRiverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta on track for eight more weeks of work
AQ
01:26aITALIAN SERIE A : Juve poised to regain control of title race after win and Napoli home loss
AQ
01:21a3M : Public investments in Egypt jump 86% in 3M – Ministry
AQ
01:19aPAPA JOHN 'L : Jury finds woman guilty in 1994 murder of Papa John's delivery driver
AQ
01:17aWAL MART STORES : As big stores move in, local retailers take stock
AQ
01:15aARAB FINANCIAL INVESTMENT : Daily Technical Analysis Report on Sunday, March 04, 2018
AQ
01:02aXUNLEI LTD : XNET The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Xunlei Limited and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018
AC
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.