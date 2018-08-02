The Web Filtering Market - Drivers, Trends, Restraints, Opportunities: Global Analysis & Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Web Filtering Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Web Filtering Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services among enterprises and increasing online malware and the rising sophistication levels of web attacks.

By deployment mode, market is classified into on-premises and cloud.

Depending on the component, market is segmented into services and solution. Services segment is again classified into professional services and managed services. Professional services are again segmented into training and education, support and maintenance and consulting services.

Based on the organization size, market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

By filtering type, market is divided into keyword filtering, file type filtering, uniform resource locator (URL) filtering, domain name system (DNS) filtering and other filtering types. Other filtering types are again segregated into profile filtering and image filtering.

On the basis of end user, market is segmented into education, retail, IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, government, banking, financial services, and insurance, other end users.

