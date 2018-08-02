Log in
The Web Filtering Market - Drivers, Trends, Restraints, Opportunities: Global Analysis & Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/02/2018 | 07:10pm CEST

The "Global Web Filtering Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Web Filtering Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services among enterprises and increasing online malware and the rising sophistication levels of web attacks.

By deployment mode, market is classified into on-premises and cloud.

Depending on the component, market is segmented into services and solution. Services segment is again classified into professional services and managed services. Professional services are again segmented into training and education, support and maintenance and consulting services.

Based on the organization size, market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

By filtering type, market is divided into keyword filtering, file type filtering, uniform resource locator (URL) filtering, domain name system (DNS) filtering and other filtering types. Other filtering types are again segregated into profile filtering and image filtering.

On the basis of end user, market is segmented into education, retail, IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, government, banking, financial services, and insurance, other end users.

Report Highlights

  • The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
  • Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
  • Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
  • Key developments and strategies observed in the market
  • Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
  • In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
  • Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
  • Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Web Filtering Market, By Deployment Mode

5 Web Filtering Market, By Component

6 Web Filtering Market, By Organization Size

7 Web Filtering Market, By Filtering Type

8 Web Filtering Market, By End User

9 Web Filtering Market, By Geography

10 Key Player Activities

11 Leading Companies

  • McAfee
  • Sophos
  • Cisco
  • Trustwave
  • iBoss
  • Netskope
  • GFI Software
  • Untangle
  • Cesornet
  • Interoute
  • Webroot
  • Fortinet
  • Symantec
  • Virtela
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Forcepoint
  • Clearswift
  • Cyren

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/59n59r/the_web_filtering?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
