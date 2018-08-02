The Web Filtering Market - Drivers, Trends, Restraints, Opportunities: Global Analysis & Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The Global Web Filtering Market is poised to grow strong during the
forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include
increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services among
enterprises and increasing online malware and the rising sophistication
levels of web attacks.
By deployment mode, market is classified into on-premises and cloud.
Depending on the component, market is segmented into services and
solution. Services segment is again classified into professional
services and managed services. Professional services are again segmented
into training and education, support and maintenance and consulting
services.
Based on the organization size, market is bifurcated into large
enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.
By filtering type, market is divided into keyword filtering, file type
filtering, uniform resource locator (URL) filtering, domain name system
(DNS) filtering and other filtering types. Other filtering types are
again segregated into profile filtering and image filtering.
On the basis of end user, market is segmented into education, retail, IT
and telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, government, banking,
financial services, and insurance, other end users.
-
McAfee
-
Sophos
-
Cisco
-
Trustwave
-
iBoss
-
Netskope
-
GFI Software
-
Untangle
-
Cesornet
-
Interoute
-
Webroot
-
Fortinet
-
Symantec
-
Virtela
-
Palo Alto Networks
-
Forcepoint
-
Clearswift
-
Cyren
