The Wilshire Grand Tower Honored for Outstanding Sustainable Design by Mexico’s Largest Association of Real Estate Developers

Joining Downtown L.A.’s Renaissance, the Skyscraper is the Tallest Building West of the Mississippi

The Association of Real Estate Developers (ADI) today announced that The Wilshire Grand Tower in Downtown Los Angeles won this year’s “Los Angeles and Mexico City Sustainable Real Estate Award,” which recognizes excellence in architectural design, sustainability and civic value. The award was presented at a ceremony keynoted by Los Angeles-based Pritzker Prize winner Thom Mayne at the 2018 ADI Awards Ceremony in Mexico City.

With an iconic curved roof, the new Wilshire Grand Tower stands 73 stories tall, and features 900 hotel rooms, 45,000 square feet of restaurant and upscale retail space, and 20 floors of leasable office space. The 70th-floor sky-lobby with an observation deck and pool has quickly become a destination for its sweeping views. The technologically sophisticated tower was designed by L.A. firm AC Martin, which is known for pushing the boundaries in sustainable design. Construction was completed by Turner Construction, one of the largest construction management companies in the United States.

The building took nearly five years to complete and created 11,000 jobs through the design and construction phases.

“Turner Construction is honored that this project is being recognized by such an esteemed association,” said Kevin Dow, Vice President and General Manager of Turner’s L.A. office. “This award is an important acknowledgement that modern and sustainable design are the future of construction world-wide.”

This is the fourth year of the ADI award, which is an outgrowth of the Los Angeles Business Council’s 2014 trade delegation to Mexico City with Mayor Eric Garcetti. The award honors a growing business alliance between the sister cities and shared priority to promote sustainable building practices.

“The LABC is proud of long-time member Turner Construction and the rest of this award-wining team for pulling off the feat of creating one of the tallest, most environmentally sustainable office towers in the world,” said LABC President Mary Leslie. “This award is an important recognition of the shared importance for L.A. and Mexico City to embrace design that enhances the well-being and health of our communities while minimizing the impact on the environment.”

A Mexican design project will receive a reciprocal award at LABC’s 48th annual Architecture Awards on June 1. LABC is also hosting its second annual Mexico and Los Angeles Economic Forum later this year. The event is a convening focused on promoting business relationships between companies in L.A. and Mexico, with an emphasis on bilateral investments, development, and sustainability projects.

