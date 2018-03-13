The Wilshire Grand Tower Honored for Outstanding Sustainable Design by Mexico’s Largest Association of Real Estate Developers

The Association of Real Estate Developers (ADI) today announced that The
Wilshire Grand Tower in Downtown Los Angeles won this year’s “Los
Angeles and Mexico City Sustainable Real Estate Award,” which recognizes
excellence in architectural design, sustainability and civic value. The
award was presented at a ceremony keynoted by Los Angeles-based Pritzker
Prize winner Thom Mayne at the 2018 ADI Awards Ceremony in Mexico City.
With an iconic curved roof, the new Wilshire Grand Tower stands 73
stories tall, and features 900 hotel rooms, 45,000 square feet of
restaurant and upscale retail space, and 20 floors of leasable office
space. The 70th-floor sky-lobby with an observation deck and pool has
quickly become a destination for its sweeping views. The technologically
sophisticated tower was designed by L.A. firm AC Martin, which is known
for pushing the boundaries in sustainable design. Construction was
completed by Turner Construction, one of the largest construction
management companies in the United States.
The building took nearly five years to complete and created 11,000 jobs
through the design and construction phases.
“Turner Construction is honored that this project is being recognized by
such an esteemed association,” said Kevin Dow, Vice President and
General Manager of Turner’s L.A. office. “This award is an important
acknowledgement that modern and sustainable design are the future of
construction world-wide.”
This is the fourth year of the ADI award, which is an outgrowth of the
Los Angeles Business Council’s 2014 trade delegation to
Mexico City with Mayor Eric Garcetti. The award honors a growing
business alliance between the sister cities and shared priority to
promote sustainable building practices.
“The LABC is proud of long-time member Turner Construction and the rest
of this award-wining team for pulling off the feat of creating one of
the tallest, most environmentally sustainable office towers in the
world,” said LABC President Mary Leslie. “This award is an important
recognition of the shared importance for L.A. and Mexico City to embrace
design that enhances the well-being and health of our communities while
minimizing the impact on the environment.”
A Mexican design project will receive a reciprocal award at LABC’s 48th
annual Architecture Awards on June 1. LABC is also hosting its second
annual Mexico and Los Angeles Economic Forum later this year. The event
is a convening focused on promoting business relationships between
companies in L.A. and Mexico, with an emphasis on bilateral investments,
development, and sustainability projects.
About the Los Angeles Business Council
The Los Angeles Business Council is one of the most effective and
influential advocacy and educational organizations in California. For
over 70 years, the LABC has had a major impact on public policy by
harnessing the power of business and government to promote environmental
and economic sustainability in the Los Angeles region. To learn more,
please visit www.labusinesscouncil.org.
