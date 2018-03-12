The Zohar Funds Seek Protection of Bankruptcy Court and Stay of Litigation to Monetize Assets and Fully Satisfy All Claims

Lynn Tilton, the sole director of Zohar CDO 2003-1, Zohar CDO 2003-1
Corp., Zohar II 2005-1, Limited, Zohar II 2005-1 Corp., Zohar III,
Limited, and Zohar III, Corp. (collectively, the “Zohar Funds”), today
announced that the Zohar Funds have filed a voluntary Chapter 11
petition. The Zohar Funds are seeking the protection of the Bankruptcy
Court in order to monetize their valuable assets and pay off all allowed
claims in full.
Today’s filing will have no effect on the operations of the Portfolio
Companies to whom the Zohar Funds have made senior secured loans.
Business will continue as usual at the Portfolio Companies during the
pendency of the bankruptcy, as this filing does not in any way trigger
any defaults on Portfolio Company loans or business contracts or
otherwise disrupt the companies’ operations.
Ms. Tilton explained: “The Zohar Funds have been tied up in litigation
for years – with no effect other than to prevent me from refinancing the
Portfolio Company loans and selling those same companies in order to
maximize value for all of the Funds’ stakeholders. With the process and
protections afforded under the Bankruptcy Code, we can now put to the
side the fighting and focus on the strategy the Funds were structured to
execute: to maximize and monetize the value of the assets for the
benefit of all of the Funds’ stakeholders. It is expected that all
claims will be repaid in full.”
As part of today’s filing, and in order to proceed as quickly and
efficiently as possible, the Zohar Funds proposed that the Court appoint
Mark Kirschner of Goldin Associates as Chief Restructuring Officer. Mr.
Kirschner was previously the head of the bankruptcy and reorganization
practice at Jones Day and has been an advisor and court appointed
trustee in major bankruptcy matters, including Refco, Tribune,
Le-Natures, Superior National, and Yellowstone Mountain Club.
The Zohar Funds are structured as collateralized loan obligations
(“CLOs”) and have issued notes and preference shares to investors and
made loans to the Portfolio Companies using the proceeds. Ms. Tilton and
her Affiliates hold substantial equity stakes in these Portfolio
Companies, which include iconic American manufacturing companies with
tens of thousands of employees. Certain non-Zohar affiliates, as well as
third party banks, are also lenders to the Portfolio Companies.
Pursuant to the Bankruptcy Code, today’s filing will stay certain
litigation matters involving the Zohar Funds that were commenced after
Ms. Tilton voluntarily resigned as Collateral Manager in 2016 and was
replaced by Alvarez & Marsal Zohar Management, LLC. Ms. Tilton said:
“While I stepped down as Collateral Manager to enable me to focus fully
on maximizing the value of the Portfolio Companies for the benefit of
all stakeholders, both at the respective Portfolio Companies and the
Funds, it has become increasingly clear that value cannot be maximized
in the litigious and charged atmosphere that currently exists.
Unfortunately, I have come to the conclusion that Chapter 11 is the only
path forward to maximize the value of the Zohar Funds’ assets.”
The Zohar Funds’ bankruptcy counsel is Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor.
The Chapter 11 petition was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the
District of Delaware.
