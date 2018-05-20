Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TheRecover.com, Drug Detoxification For San Jose Residents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2018 | 06:32am CEST

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Have you noticed any signs of drug abuse in your loved one? Is a close friend or a family member showing symptoms and signs of drug dependency? If you suspect that any one of your loved ones is dependent on drugs, it would not be right to ignore your suspicions. Confront your loved one today. It would be a great relief even if you turn out to be wrong. A drug detoxification facility such as San Jose Rehabs can help San Jose residents to address their substance abuse issues and seek a complete detoxification treatment.

San Jose Rehabs
TheRecover.com, Drug Detoxification For San Jose Residents


How We Can Help You With Detoxification

TheRecover.com’s partner San Jose Rehabs, offer comprehensive drug detoxification programs to San Jose residents, keeping in mind their financial status and social condition. We understand that the situation of every substance abuse victim is unique and different. That is exactly why we have customized detoxification programs that are effective, practical and within the reach of anybody who needs it. We try to look into all possibilities such as your lifestyle, financial situation, and your other needs before presenting you with options for detoxification that can last between a month and a year.

Comprehensive Drug Detoxification Programs at San Jose Rehabs

Home based detoxification – You will be placed in a special residential unit where complete attention would be provided to you during the course of your treatment.

Hospital based detoxification – You will be receiving detoxification at any of our specialized units as an in-patient.

Out-patient detoxification – You would be receiving detoxification at San Jose Rehabs as an out-patient for about 10-20 hours every week.

Intensive out-patient detoxification – A special program made for working professionals. You would receive detoxification treatment for about 10-20 hours every week on a day of your choice.

Partial detoxification – This program involves treatment in the mornings and can last up to 8 hours.

Why San Jose Rehabs?

San Jose Rehabs is the ideal place for San Jose residents to seek help for drug detoxification. Our state of the art facility is equipped the best infrastructure, advanced medical practices and a friendly approach to detoxification. The reasons to choose this network are far too many.

We offer customized treatment programs to suit your specific needs and also your budget.

We include medical attention and counseling in our detoxification processes to ensure that you develop a positive attitude and remain motivated at all times.

You can remain proactive throughout your stay at our facility by participating in activities and volunteering for self help groups.

We offer a unique service of case management so that you can monitor your health even after completing a detoxification program.

Looking for a Better Life? Contact Us today!

If you are looking for a reliable and trustworthy drug detoxification center for yourself or a loved one, San Jose Rehabs can help you find a rare combination of advanced practices combined with care. For more information, contact our experts today.

Contact Info:
Author: Kevin Leonard
Organization: TheRecover.com
Address: 27420 Jefferson Ave, Temecula, CA 92590
Phone: (888) 510-3898

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03016027-ab38-4a9a-b4cf-94908a8b096d

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:16aCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY : Today in Music History - May 20
AQ
08:04aGLENCORE : Sfo poised to investigate glencore
AQ
08:04aVODAFONE : Boss warns on brexit as he quits
AQ
08:04aNATWEST BK'B'NCP : Daily Mail, London, Tony Hetherington column
AQ
08:03aARVIND : . . . but what a shame it has run away abroad, as an italian firm is quicker to produce the wonder material graphene
AQ
07:45aEMAAR PROPERTIES : Shams Emaar celebrates workers with ‘A Pack to Give Back’
PU
07:37aFUTURE FARM TECHNOLOGIES : Provides Additional Information on its Recent Acquisition of Warrants to Purchase 500,000 Shares of Solis Tek for $0.01 per Share
AQ
07:22aLG : South Korea's LG Group chairman Koo Bon-moo dies at 73
AQ
07:22aBHUSHAN STEEL : Appellate tribunal to hear Bhushan Steel plea on Monday
AQ
07:21aHWANGE COLLIERY : ZBC journo’s $65k bribe rocks Hwange
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : China agrees to import more from U.S., no sign of $200 billion figure
2COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : Hollywood's China dreams get tangled in trade talks
3A New Playground Brings Joy to San Bernardino’s Perris Hill Park
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Four men wanted for forcibly stea..
5HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : HONDA MOTOR : Motorcyclist killed after slamming into back of car in Brooklyn

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.