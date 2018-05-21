SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suboxone is a prescription drug that is used to help with opiate dependencies. Some of the most common opioids are heroin and morphine. The reason why Suboxone abuse is so common is because it is an opiate itself. The two main ingredients in the medicine buprenophine and naloxone work together in order to ween a patient off of their opiate dependencies. This drug is very expensive being at about three hundred dollars a month even with insurance. Without insurance you can expect to pay about three hundred dollars a week. If you need help of any kind you may please visit www.TheRecover.com or dial 888-510-3898 to be connected with a live substance abuse counselor right away.



TheRecover.com Understanding Suboxone Abuse





Before you can even start a treatment with Suboxone you need to make sure that the opiate receptors in your brain are clear. This means that you will have to stop taking all medications or drugs that you are addicted to at least twenty-four hours before beginning your treatment. Suboxone abuse is very common because it is an opiate and can be abused if not taken correctly.

When taken as directed under the tongue, the medicine will work correctly. It takes about two to ten minutes for the pill to dissolve all the way, and make sure not to swallow the pill. When someone injects the Suboxone sometimes the naloxone will cancel out the effects of the buprenophine. This in turn will cause the patient to feel symptoms of withdrawal. This is why most Suboxone abusers will not inject the medication into their system and will take it under the tongue in bigger doses.

When taking this type of medication to get over an opioid addiction it is very important to follow the directions and not to over dose. It is very easy to over dose on a drug like this because after a certain point of taking the medication you will feel no more effects. This means that you can overdose without even realizing you have done so.

