TheRecover.com’s Drug Rehab Centers Offers The Best Drug Rehabilitation Programs

05/20/2018 | 07:48pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TheRecover.com's Drug Rehab Centers has established itself as one of the best drug detox center directory in the country. At our modern and comfortable drug detox centers located all around the US, we help people every day who are struggling with drug addiction. By providing the best drug rehabilitation process and individualized treatment programs at affordable prices, our goal is to ensure that you get the most appropriate rehabilitation program for your needs, so you can free yourself from drug addiction. We've found that patients who enter into our detox center and receive customized treatment are the patients who have the most lifelong success in remaining drug-free, so at TheRecover.com's Drug Rehab Centers, we are dedicated to designing personalized drug detox programs for each of our clients.

TheRecover.com’s Drug Rehab Centers Offers The Best Drug Rehabilitation Programs


With an individual focus at the heart of our approach to detoxification, the programs available at our detox center utilize a variety of techniques to help our patients overcome their addiction to drugs. Whether your struggle is with opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, or any other drug, we understand that drug addiction is a disease, and it's a disease that should be dealt methodically and aggressively, while paying special attention to the patient's physical and emotional needs.

Our licensed staff of Master's-level clinicians has years of experience helping patients recover from drug addiction, and those years have taught us that the best way to approach rehab is by implementing a strategy made of several different components. When you begin one of our drug detox programs, the first thing you'll do is meet with one of our clinicians to determine an appropriate and effective recovery plan. This could include participation in an outpatient recovery program at our detox center, or drug detox followed by inpatient drug or alcohol treatment at our main facility. Inpatient treatment at our main facility focuses on physical, emotional, and spiritual healing, This includes nutrition, and natural pain management, as well as yoga, meditation, and sessions in the gym. Inpatient treatment also includes group and individual therapy sessions and daily 12-step meetings.

Drug addiction isn't a choice, and at our drug detox center, our goal is not to judge you or the decisions you've made, but instead, we only strive to help you on your path to a drug-free life. By taking an approach that is familiar – utilizing abstinence-based, 12-step programs – and personalizing them for each of our patients, we have been very successful in helping people who have made the difficult choice to enter into one of our drug detox programs.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b693add-e8ee-42f9-97e1-95db9558099a

Contact Info:
Author: Kevin Leonard
Organization: TheRecover.com
Address: 27420 Jefferson Ave, Temecula, CA 92590
Phone: (888) 510-3898

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
