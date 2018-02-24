Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Therap Announces Sponsorship of the 2018 Charting the LifeCourse Showcase by UMKC Institute for Human Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 10:34pm CET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's web-based system provides person-centered planning and assists with case management and eligibility assessments for support providers and state organizations. Its secure applications feature individual support modules including incident reports, medication administration records (MAR), behavior tracking, case management, individual service plans and goal tracking, health records, supported employment documentation, nursing notes and progress notes.  Therap also offers staff support for employee training management, individual budgeting and work scheduling as well as billing solutions including service authorizations, attendance and Medicaid claim tracking modules.

Therap's comprehensive disability software is also an Office of the National Coordinator (ONC) for Health Information Technology certified Electronic Health Record meeting multiple standards for Meaningful Use.  Therap adheres to data privacy and protection principles required by HIPAA/HITECH and the ONC HIT Certification program. Within the system Therap has patented secure mechanisms allowing for the secure exchange of healthcare data with external providers via multiple platforms and domains.  Therap's Pharmacy interface incorporates received messages from linked pharmacies directly in the appropriate HL7 format, seamlessly integrating drug and pharmacy details into the Medication History and Medication Administration Record within Therap.  Users have further flexibility as to how the information is managed and recorded in the system.

Therap's tools adhere to state-specific billing requirements and maintains trading partner status to bill electronically to state Medicaid Management Information Systems in dozens of states, and processes claims for Managed Care Organizations including third-party insurers. Its claim generation process meets the HIPAA Version 5010 standard for electronic claim transactions.  Billing allowances are included for daily, weekly and monthly units for billable services with rounding algorithms that calculate unique arrays of time increments.  Individuals' attendance information includes specific type of service and notes, used to generate billable 837 claims.  Because billing data is generated at the point-of-service with the configurable service data, units are swept quickly, checked against billable service requirements, and claims created in a fraction of time by front-office finance personnel.

Visit our booth to learn more at the upcoming Charting the LifeCourse Showcase.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therap-announces-sponsorship-of-the-2018-charting-the-lifecourse-showcase-by-umkc-institute-for-human-development-300603745.html

SOURCE Therap Services


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:28aUNITED BANK FOR AFRICA : Ikeja Electric, UBA, E-Top Empower Lagos Communities
AQ
01:28aWAPIC INSURANCE : Sponsors Lagos Int’l Polo Tournament
AQ
01:28aCONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE : Unveils New Website
AQ
01:22aUN Security Council adopts resolution demanding cease-fire in Syria
AQ
01:19aFEDEX : Potts, Osborne file for House
AQ
01:16aAL BARAKA BANKING BSC : ABG announces promotions of staff
AQ
01:01aWYNN The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Wynn Resorts, Limited and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018
BU
12:52aTESARO INC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Tesaro, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 19, 2018 - TSRO
AC
12:49aOGE ENERGY : East Norman power restored; outages still reported in Noble
AQ
12:35aEIB INVESTIGATES LOANS TO DAIMLER IN LIGHT OF DIESEL QUESTIONS : Welt
RE
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.