There’s Gold at the End of the Rainbow at Springbok Casino

Operator launches Realtime Gaming’s latest slot, Cai Hong, sequel to the hugely popular God of Wealth

Players at South Africa’s favourite online casino, SpringbokCasino.co.za, will find gold at the end of the rainbow in the latest Realtime Gaming release, Cai Hong.

The 5x3 reel game, which is available on both desktop and mobile, boasts bold and bright graphics, authentic sound and plenty of glittering features and bonuses that deliver big, big wins.

This includes a lucky Wild – the God of Wealth – which doubles the player’s prize in a win. In addition, eight Free Games are awarded with double prizes when three or more Scattered Rainbows appear during the base game.

Bonus picks are awarded to win more Free Games and increase the prize multiplier all the way up to 33 Free Games at x15. What’s more, any retrigger adds another 15 Free Games to the current feature.

Cai Hong will launch on Springbok Casino on 21 March 2018. The game will be available to players via instant-play and mobile.

Springbok Casino Manager, Daniel Van Wyke, said: “Rainbows have long been seen as a symbol of luck, and players at Springbok can now use this to their advantage as they spin the reels and bag pots of gold.”

