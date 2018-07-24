ThinOptics Introduces The Frontpage Collection: World’s Lightest Full-Frame Reading Glasses

LOS ALTOS, Calif. , July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinOptics, which engineered the world’s thinnest reading glasses that are always with you, today announced the launch of their second generation; the stylish and elegant Frontpage Collection. Weighing in at 9g, they are the lightest full-frame reading glasses, and paired with a 4mm aircraft aluminum case that can slip into a pocket, or attach to the back of a phone, tablet, laptop or e-reader. The Frontpage Collection comes in two styles - the ovular Manhattan and the rectangular Brooklyn, and in a multitude of colors and strengths.



ThinOptics, which engineered the world’s thinnest reading glasses that are always with you, today announced the launch of their second generation; the stylish and elegant Frontpage Collection.





In this smartphone era, customers need glasses dozens of times a day, and find themselves frustrated when their traditional glasses are out of reach. ThinOptics glasses are designed to be always within reach, eliminating the angst of losing glasses. The Frontpage Collection is the product of 18-months of tireless material science and computational engineering. The patented result is the lightest and slimmest possible reading glass still able to deliver an optometry range of 1.5 – 2.5x magnification diopters.

“When a NY customer told us he yearned for glasses that would enable him to read the Sunday Times from frontpage to backpage, we went to work. The Frontpage Collection was designed for our customers to consume hours of content in a single stretch with the comfort and within-reach portability that has come to define ThinOptics as a brand,” said David Westendorf, CEO of ThinOptics. “Nearly every ThinOptics employee wears glasses. We believe this gives us a better understanding of the frustration that comes from breaking and scratching lenses or searching for a lost pair. We deeply empathize with our customers, and understand their needs.”

The new line is currently available today at ThinOptics.com and will be available at Amazon in August. The line retails for $49.88, including the companion case.

About ThinOptics

The first generation of award-winning ThinOptics reading glasses were introduced in 2014 by a passionate team of designers and engineers who believed that people should be able to access their reading glasses wherever and whenever needed. As slim as two credit cards, ThinOptics’ original line of reading glasses weigh less than a nickel. The company has brought that same concept of utility and portability and infused it with style in the new Frontpage Collection, the lightest full-frame reading glasses paired with a 4mm companion case, the world’s slimmest. The company’s products have been featured on CBS News Sunday Morning, Yahoo Tech, Fox News, Real Simple, Refinery29 and more. Since 2014, ThinOptics has shipped more than 2.8 million pairs of its revolutionary reading glasses.

Press Contact:

Molly Morey

Dadascope

[email protected]

847.848.2090

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54fd6db6-5986-4e82-9b5f-96da2f75860d