This Morning's Technical Outlook on Application Software Stocks -- Synaptics, Synchronoss Technologies, Tableau Software, and KEYW Holding

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on SYNA, SNCR, DATA, and KEYW which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Wednesday, benchmark US indices were in bearish colors as the NASDAQ Composite closed the trading session down 0.19%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 1.00% lower; and the S&P 500 was down 0.57%. US markets made broad based losses with seven out of nine sectors finishing the day in red. Pre-market today, WallStEquities.com reviews these four Application Software stocks: Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA), Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE: DATA), and The KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: KEYW).

Synaptics

San Jose, California headquartered Synaptics Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.04% higher at $47.88. A total volume of 520,894 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 25.54% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.48% and 7.90%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Synaptics, which develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.86.

Synchronoss Technologies

Shares in Bridgewater, New Jersey headquartered Synchronoss Technologies Inc. ended at $10.46, up 0.19% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 533,896 shares. The Company's shares have gained 49.22% in the last month and 10.22% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 18.74%. Moreover, shares of Synchronoss Technologies, which provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide, have an RSI of 70.19.

Tableau Software

Seattle, Washington headquartered Tableau Software Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 0.53% higher at $84.67 with a total trading volume of 649,467 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 18.94% over the previous three months and 72.48% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 8.32% and 17.45%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Tableau Software, which provides business analytics software products, have an RSI of 58.11.

KEYW Holding

On Wednesday, shares in Hanover, Maryland-based The KEYW Holding Corp. recorded a trading volume of 498,949 shares. The stock finished the day 3.77% lower at $7.41. The Company's shares have advanced 10.43% in the last month and 44.44% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.94% and 0.38%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of KEYW, which through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities, have an RSI of 50.07.

