This Morning's Technical Outlook on Asset Management Stocks -- BlackRock Capital Investment, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust , Financial Engines, and Franklin Resources

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on BKCC, CEF, FNGN, and BEN which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Pre-market today, WallStEquities.com evaluates the recent performance of BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: BKCC), Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE ACRA: CEF), Financial Engines Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGN), and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN). Companies in the Asset Management space use diverse business models and manage a variety of assets, including mutual funds, exchange traded funds, pension funds, hedge funds, and venture capital funds. Major services include portfolio management and investment advice. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp.'s stock rose 1.25%, finishing last Friday's trading session at $5.68. A total volume of 336,944 shares was traded. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 7.35%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, specializes in investments in middle market companies, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 38.55.

On February 01st, 2018, BlackRock Capital Investment announced that it will report earnings for Q4 2017 on March 07th, 2018, after the close of the financial markets. The Company will host a teleconference on March 08th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results. A live, listen-only webcast of the teleconference will be available under the investor relations section of the Company's website.

On February 06th, 2018, research firm JP Morgan upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Overweight'. Get the full research report on BKCC for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BKCC

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Shares in Canada-domiciled Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust ended at $13.51, down slightly by 0.30% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 791,518 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.45% in the past month, 2.12% over the previous three months, and 7.65% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.89% and 4.82% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which invests in the commodity markets, have an RSI of 57.55. CEF's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CEF

Financial Engines

On Friday, shares in Sunnyvale, California headquartered Financial Engines Inc. recorded a trading volume of 459,482 shares. The stock climbed 1.36%, closing the day at $29.80. The Company's shares have gained 2.23% in the last month and 9.16% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 1.96% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Financial Engines, which provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the US, have an RSI of 59.27.

On February 08th, 2018, Financial Engines announced that it will issue its Q4 and full-year 2017 financial results on February 22nd, 2018, after the market close. Larry Raffone, President and CEO, and Craig Foster, CFO, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss these results. The call will be webcast live and available on the Company's investor relations website. Register for your free research report on FNGN at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FNGN

Franklin Resources

At the close of trading on Friday, shares in San Mateo, California-based Franklin Resources Inc. recorded a trading volume of 4.49 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 2.82 million shares. The stock finished the session 0.10% higher at $39.10. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 9.12%. Furthermore, shares of Franklin Resources, which through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships, have an RSI of 35.64.

On February 08th, 2018, Franklin Resources reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $770.8 billion at January 31st, 2018, compared to $753.8 billion at December 31st, 2017. The increase in AUM was due to strong market gains that more than offset net outflows. Preliminary AUM for the quarter, through January 31st, 2018, was $762.3 billion. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on BEN available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BEN

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-technical-outlook-on-asset-management-stocks----blackrock-capital-investment-sprott-physical-gold-and-silver-trust--financial-engines-and-franklin-resources-300601002.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities