Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

This Season Fans Take the Field: The TIAA Bank Take the Field Sweepstakes Lets Fans Feel the Rumble as the Jaguars Are Introduced on Game Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 10:48pm CEST

TIAA Bank is offering fans a chance to be on the field to cheer on the Jaguars as they leave the tunnel on game day. Fans can enter to win the TIAA Bank Take the Field Sweepstakes from August 6, 2018 – December 5, 2018 by visiting http://www.tiaabank.com/takethefield2018.

“There’s nothing that matches the anticipation and excitement as the Jaguars take the field,” said Blake Wilson, president and chief executive officer of TIAA Bank. “Fans will be a part of the action and feel the energy of TIAA Bank Field.”

For each regular season home game at TIAA Bank Field, one lucky prize winner will receive two US Assure Club tickets, one parking pass, pregame sideline access and the opportunity to welcome the Jaguars as they take the field. Other fans will have the chance to win a gift card which can be used to purchase game day apparel, including T-shirts, hats and jerseys.

“We are always exploring ways to improve the game day experience for every Jaguars fan that visits TIAA Bank Field,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping. “The field is sacred ground and when the Jaguars take the field, it’s time to perform. Thanks to TIAA Bank, fans will now have the chance participate in one of the most exciting moments in all of football.”

NO PURCHASE REQUIRED TO ENTER OR WIN, AND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The TIAA Bank Take the Field Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States (and D.C.), 18 years and older. Entry period from 8/6/2018, 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time to 12/5/2018 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To enter to win and for Official Rules, prize description, odds of winning, and other details visit www.TIAABank.com/takethefield. A total of 24 prizes will be awarded with a total approximate retail value of $8,000. Sponsor and Administrator: TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, 501 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32202.

About TIAA Bank

As a part of TIAA’s Retail Financial Services business, TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, provides full-service, nationwide banking and lending services to consumer, commercial and institutional clients through a variety of channels, including online, its Florida-based financial centers and at other business offices throughout the country. More information on TIAA Bank can be found at TIAABank.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:19pKENNAMETAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:19pCARRIZO OIL & GAS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:19pSCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:19pZIMMER BIOMET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:19pSPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:19pTINTRI, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:18pALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:18pWORKHORSE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:18pMOELIS & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17pMAC MINI 2018 : what we want to see
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA : PANDORA : ADJUSTS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018
2ONEX CORPORATION : IWG plunges as offices firm ends talks with remaining suitors
3PRAXAIR : Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
4MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL : Lower NHS referrals dent Spire Healthcare's profit view, shares sink
5XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Announcement On The Updated Payment Date For The Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.