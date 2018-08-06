This Season Fans Take the Field: The TIAA Bank Take the Field Sweepstakes Lets Fans Feel the Rumble as the Jaguars Are Introduced on Game Day

TIAA Bank is offering fans a chance to be on the field to cheer on the
Jaguars as they leave the tunnel on game day. Fans can enter to win the
TIAA Bank Take the Field Sweepstakes from August 6, 2018 – December 5,
2018 by visiting http://www.tiaabank.com/takethefield2018.
“There’s nothing that matches the anticipation and excitement as the
Jaguars take the field,” said Blake Wilson, president and chief
executive officer of TIAA Bank. “Fans will be a part of the action and
feel the energy of TIAA Bank Field.”
For each regular season home game at TIAA Bank Field, one lucky prize
winner will receive two US Assure Club tickets, one parking pass,
pregame sideline access and the opportunity to welcome the Jaguars as
they take the field. Other fans will have the chance to win a gift card
which can be used to purchase game day apparel, including T-shirts, hats
and jerseys.
“We are always exploring ways to improve the game day experience for
every Jaguars fan that visits TIAA Bank Field,” said Jaguars President
Mark Lamping. “The field is sacred ground and when the Jaguars take the
field, it’s time to perform. Thanks to TIAA Bank, fans will now have the
chance participate in one of the most exciting moments in all of
football.”
NO PURCHASE REQUIRED TO ENTER OR WIN, AND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES
OF WINNING. The TIAA Bank Take the Field Sweepstakes is open to legal
residents of the 50 United States (and D.C.), 18 years and older. Entry
period from 8/6/2018, 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time to 12/5/2018 11:59 p.m.
Eastern Time. To enter to win and for Official Rules, prize description,
odds of winning, and other details visit www.TIAABank.com/takethefield.
A total of 24 prizes will be awarded with a total approximate retail
value of $8,000. Sponsor and Administrator: TIAA Bank, a division of
TIAA, FSB, 501 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32202.
About TIAA Bank
As a part of TIAA’s Retail Financial Services business, TIAA Bank, a
division of TIAA, FSB, provides full-service, nationwide banking and
lending services to consumer, commercial and institutional clients
through a variety of channels, including online, its Florida-based
financial centers and at other business offices throughout the country.
More information on TIAA Bank can be found at TIAABank.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005637/en/