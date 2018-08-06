This Season Fans Take the Field: The TIAA Bank Take the Field Sweepstakes Lets Fans Feel the Rumble as the Jaguars Are Introduced on Game Day

TIAA Bank is offering fans a chance to be on the field to cheer on the Jaguars as they leave the tunnel on game day. Fans can enter to win the TIAA Bank Take the Field Sweepstakes from August 6, 2018 – December 5, 2018 by visiting http://www.tiaabank.com/takethefield2018.

“There’s nothing that matches the anticipation and excitement as the Jaguars take the field,” said Blake Wilson, president and chief executive officer of TIAA Bank. “Fans will be a part of the action and feel the energy of TIAA Bank Field.”

For each regular season home game at TIAA Bank Field, one lucky prize winner will receive two US Assure Club tickets, one parking pass, pregame sideline access and the opportunity to welcome the Jaguars as they take the field. Other fans will have the chance to win a gift card which can be used to purchase game day apparel, including T-shirts, hats and jerseys.

“We are always exploring ways to improve the game day experience for every Jaguars fan that visits TIAA Bank Field,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping. “The field is sacred ground and when the Jaguars take the field, it’s time to perform. Thanks to TIAA Bank, fans will now have the chance participate in one of the most exciting moments in all of football.”

NO PURCHASE REQUIRED TO ENTER OR WIN, AND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The TIAA Bank Take the Field Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States (and D.C.), 18 years and older. Entry period from 8/6/2018, 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time to 12/5/2018 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To enter to win and for Official Rules, prize description, odds of winning, and other details visit www.TIAABank.com/takethefield. A total of 24 prizes will be awarded with a total approximate retail value of $8,000. Sponsor and Administrator: TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, 501 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32202.

