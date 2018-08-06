This is Outrageous! Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Introduces ‘Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut’

Krispy Kreme Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut is available starting today, Aug. 6

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and the Reese’s brand are at it again, this time creating the most outrageous doughnut experience ever! The new Krispy Kreme Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut is available starting today, Aug. 6 for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops in the United States and Canada.

The fan response was so overwhelming when the brand introduced the Krispy Kreme Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut last year, that Krispy Kreme couldn’t wait to give their fans another exciting mash-up with Reese’s.

“This is hands down the most outrageous doughnut experience we’ve created! The Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut strikes a perfect balance of taste and texture sensations with an airy chocolate doughnut, gooey caramel and peanut butter drizzle, and classic crunch of Reese’s Pieces,” said Mike Tattersfield, Chief Executive Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

The Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut features a chocolate yeast dough, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate fudge icing, topped with mini Reese’s Pieces and drizzled with Reese’s peanut butter and salted caramel sauce. This doughnut creation is inspired by the Reese’s Outrageous Bar, which includes creamy Reese’s peanut butter, smooth caramel and crunchy Reese’s Pieces candy, all covered in rich milk chocolate.

