Thompson Mackey and EPIC Insurance Host Young Risk Professional Event in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga., Jul 24, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property & casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Atlanta-based Risk Management Consultant Thompson Mackey will be hosting an event with the non-profit he leads locally, Young Risk Professionals, at the rooftop of The Ivy in Buckhead on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.



The "Helping Students Navigate Internships" event features a panel discussion with four top insurance industry executives, providing guidance to current interns on building a career in the insurance industry.



The panel includes:

* Matthew Klaw - Vice President - Southeast Major Accounts Inland Marine Manager, Chubb.

* Doug Pera - Head of Corporate Risk & Broking - Atlantic South Region, Willis Towers Watson.

* Ben Powers, Vice President - P&C Unit Manager, Lockton

* Michael Shneibaum, Vice President - Commercial Officer, CAN.



Following the discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to meet and network with insurance industry executives and other young risk management professionals.



About Young Risk Professionals:



YRP's mission is to build next-generation leadership in risk management and insurance through networking, mentoring, and education initiatives. YRP was founded in 2013 in Texas and quickly grew. Today, YRP is active in six cities in Texas, Georgia, and Oklahoma. EPIC is a founding sponsor of Young Risk Professionals (YRP) of Georgia, Inc., and is the 2018 Title Sponsor of the organization.



About EPIC:



EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.



EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.



With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.



For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related link: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/thompson-mackey-and-epic-insurance-host-young-risk-professional-event-in-atlanta/