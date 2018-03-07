ThousandEyes Network Intelligence Coverage Now Includes US Broadband ISPs

SAN FRANCISCO, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThousandEyes, the company that delivers visibility into every network, today announced continuing expansion of its Network Intelligence coverage to include Broadband ISPs in major metropolitan regions in the United States. These new vantage points provide actionable availability and performance insights for businesses with Internet-facing applications delivered to consumer or SMB customers over Broadband ISPs, enabling them to drive better digital experiences. In addition, ThousandEyes added dozens of new Network Intelligence vantage points globally, including new metro locations and a significant increase in IPv6 vantage points, reaffirming the company’s commitment to giving every business the visibility and control it needs to succeed in today’s digital business world.



"In today's connected world, customers are won and lost based on their digital experience, and businesses simply cannot afford to be blind to the Internet and cloud dependencies on which this experience ultimately depends," said Alex Henthorn-Iwane, vice president of product marketing at ThousandEyes. "Last week's AWS outage that affected hundreds of businesses is a stark reminder of how reliant we have become on the Internet today. ThousandEyes' continuing expansion of Network Intelligence vantage points, that now also includes Broadband ISPs, gives these organizations the ability to optimize how users experience their online services and perceive their brands."

Digital experience is an existential matter today. According to Gartner analyst David J. Cappuccio in the Top 2018 Trends Impacting Digital Infrastructure and Operations published on February 8, 2018, “Digital experience has nothing to do with IT infrastructures, but everything to do with infrastructure design. In a digital business world, where customers demand 24/7 access to services, I&O can no longer insulate itself from the wider business or the outside world. Customer experience is paramount, and a bad experience can have significant ramifications for a business due to the ubiquity of social media, where a negative interaction can be amplified by many orders of magnitude.”

ThousandEyes Network Intelligence vantage points now include Broadband ISPs in the U.S. cities of Ashburn, VA, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Jose, CA and Seattle, WA. Covered ISPs include, AT&T, CenturyLink, Charter, Comcast, Cox Communications and Verizon. ThousandEyes customers serving consumers and SMBs can monitor from one or more ISPs in each location, and compare performance between them. With this visibility and insight, these customers can overcome the challenges of delivering a digital experience that relies on the variable performance of networks they don’t own. Operations teams supporting Internet-facing applications, such as customer websites and mobile apps, can rapidly uncover hidden network dependencies to solve performance-impacting issues and build customer loyalty.

“When businesses are armed with information about the performance of their applications across networks and services outside their control, they’re able to positively impact their user experience,” said Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst at ZK Research. “Broadband ISP visibility is especially critical for businesses providing applications and services to consumer and SMB customers. Enabling businesses to compare the performance of these ISPs helps them deliver the best possible digital experience for their users.”

In addition to including Broadband ISP vantage points, ThousandEyes has added six new metro locations and increased IPv6-enabled coverage by over 150 percent globally. ThousandEyes now offers nearly 250 'Cloud Agent' locations across 152 cities around the world, giving its customers unprecedented visibility into the availability and performance of their Internet-facing applications and services.

ThousandEyes Network Intelligence, including the new Broadband ISP vantage points, is now generally available from www.thousandeyes.com or through approved partners. To learn more, register now to join the “Understanding Consumer Digital Experience” webinar on March 20, 2018, at 10 a.m. PDT.

About ThousandEyes

ThousandEyes delivers visibility into every network an organization relies on, enabling them to optimize and improve application delivery, end-user experience and ongoing infrastructure investments. Leading companies such as Equinix, ServiceNow and Twitter, as well as eBay and other members of the Fortune 500, use ThousandEyes to improve performance and availability of their business-critical applications. ThousandEyes is backed by Sequoia Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures, Tenaya Capital and GV (formerly Google Ventures), and has headquarters in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit https://www.thousandeyes.com or follow us on Twitter at @ThousandEyes.

