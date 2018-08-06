Log in
Threat Protect Australia : Acquires Monitored Lines from WA Reseller

08/06/2018

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

6 August 2018

Acquisition of Monitored Lines from WA Reseller

Highlights:

  • Threat Protect has acquired a WA based security monitoring client base from within their pool of resellers.

  • Converting the monitoring revenue from indirect (reseller) to a direct relationship increases the recurring contracted monitoring revenue, with limited increase in operating cost.

  • Acquiring direct monitored lines from existing resellers is consistent with Threat Protect's business model to deliver high quality integrated security services throughout Australia.

Threat Protect Australia Limited ("Threat Protect" or the "Company") (ASX:" TPS") is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of the monitored lines from Monitored Security Systems Pty Ltd.

Monitored Security Systems Pty Ltd, trading as "MSS", is a West Australian security company that was established in 2003 and has been a reseller client of Threat Protect since 2012. The company currently has 519 monitored alarm customers, of which 457 are currently managed as a Threat Protect reseller. The majority of MSS customers are within the Perth metropolitan area and fit our desired customer profile of being commercial clients.

In the FY 2018 the recurring monitoring income from MSS contributed approximately $400k of revenue, and an additional $150k of associated other revenues derived from contracted service.

The agreed acquisition price of approximately $985k comprises:

  • $635k in cash up front; and

  • The balance to be paid 12 months post completion subject to a "true-up" of the Acquisition purchase price based on annualised recurring revenues.

The acquisition will be fully funded by the Company's acquisition funding facility with Macquarie Bank Limited, announced in May 2018.

- End -

For further information, contact:

Investors

Demetrios Pynes Managing Director

Threat Protect Australia Limited + 61 414 984 806

THREAT PROTECT AUSTRALIA LIMITED

ACN 060 774 227 | ABN 36 060 774 227

672 Murray St West Perth WA 6005 | PO Box 1920, West Perth WA 6872 Tel: 1300 847 328 | Fax: +61 8 9322 9711 | Email: [email protected]

Website:www.threatprotect.com.au

About Threat Protect Australia Limited

Threat Protect provides monitored security solutions that ensure the safety of Australian homes and businesses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

We have the highest security accreditation possible to achieve in Australia and use only state-of-the-art technology and equipment.

Our commitment to providing a complete end-to-end service is second to none, whether you own a small apartment or giant multi-national headquarters.

We call it "Security Without Compromise".

  • Threat Protect is a leading Australian security agency fully licensed by WA, NSW, Victoria, Queensland and South Australian police departments, and other national and international bodies.

  • We support thousands of residential and business clients in Australia and beyond.

  • We will personally evaluate your security needs.

  • All products and services meet Australian Standards.

  • 24-hour monitoring from our three A1 graded control rooms, located in Perth, NSW and South Australia.

Disclaimer

Threat Protect Australia Limited published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 01:45:01 UTC
