Threat Protect Australia : Acquires Monitored Lines from WA Reseller

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

6 August 2018

Acquisition of Monitored Lines from WA Reseller

Highlights:

• Threat Protect has acquired a WA based security monitoring client base from within their pool of resellers.

• Converting the monitoring revenue from indirect (reseller) to a direct relationship increases the recurring contracted monitoring revenue, with limited increase in operating cost.

• Acquiring direct monitored lines from existing resellers is consistent with Threat Protect's business model to deliver high quality integrated security services throughout Australia.

Threat Protect Australia Limited ("Threat Protect" or the "Company") (ASX:" TPS") is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of the monitored lines from Monitored Security Systems Pty Ltd.

Monitored Security Systems Pty Ltd, trading as "MSS", is a West Australian security company that was established in 2003 and has been a reseller client of Threat Protect since 2012. The company currently has 519 monitored alarm customers, of which 457 are currently managed as a Threat Protect reseller. The majority of MSS customers are within the Perth metropolitan area and fit our desired customer profile of being commercial clients.

In the FY 2018 the recurring monitoring income from MSS contributed approximately $400k of revenue, and an additional $150k of associated other revenues derived from contracted service.

The agreed acquisition price of approximately $985k comprises:

• $635k in cash up front; and

• The balance to be paid 12 months post completion subject to a "true-up" of the Acquisition purchase price based on annualised recurring revenues.

The acquisition will be fully funded by the Company's acquisition funding facility with Macquarie Bank Limited, announced in May 2018.

