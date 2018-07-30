Three Orange Affiliates Earn Certification to the COPC Customer Experience Standard

COPC
Inc. today announces that Orange,
a provider of convergent fixed and mobile telecom products, has met the
qualifications for its Spain, Romania and Madagascar contact centers to
be certified to the COPC
Customer Experience (CX) Standard, Customer Service Provider (CSP)
version. The COPC CX Standard is the most prestigious and widely
used performance management system for call centers, CX operations and
vendor management organizations. Certification
to the COPC CX Standard demonstrates an organization’s commitment to
excellence and validates their achievement of high performance for
quality, efficiency, service, and customer satisfaction.
These three contact centers join a growing list of Orange affiliates
that have been certified including Poland, Tunisia, Moldova and Senegal,
with many others working towards certification. The COPC CX Standard has
been used in a variety of Orange’s CX operations including customer
service, technical support, retention, billing and retail in both
business-to-business and consumer operations.
“Orange began its journey toward certification to the COPC CX Standard
in 2013 with an initial assessment of its Polish operations and the
training of a group of internal auditors who are responsible for rolling
out COPC approaches. Since then, it has been a pleasure to watch the
COPC CX Standard take root and flourish across the group. We
congratulate all the affiliates for their outstanding efforts,” said
Iain Ironside, COPC Inc. vice president.
Since 1996, more than 500 companies worldwide have certified their call
center and CX operations to the COPC CX Standard. Certification provides
external validation of high performance, demonstrates to customers a
company’s commitment to providing a superior experience, and ensures
that all internal operations and third-party suppliers are producing
consistently high levels of service. Companies that get certified to the
COPC CX Standard not only receive prestigious recognition but are
rewarded with higher customer satisfaction, lower-cost operations and
improved revenue performance.
Certification to the COPC CX Standard begins with an assessment of the
company’s operation covering four key areas: leadership and planning,
processes, people, and performance. Next, the COPC Inc. team develops a
structured plan with a list of actionable recommendations that are
prioritized for activities that deliver the greatest return on
investment for the company. This often includes COPC Inc. providing
training and support to implement operational change to close gaps and
improve key metrics. A final step for a company to be awarded COPC Inc.
certification is an audit that validates improvements are scalable,
sustainable and consistently implemented.
“A more customer-centric contact center means customers are served more
quickly, accurately and efficiently. Thanks to these three new
countries, 10 Orange Group subsidiaries now have at least one
COPC-certified site and are all seeing significant increases in customer
satisfaction,” said Pierre Grauby, director of customer relations for
Orange, in charge of the COPC Orange program.
All certification efforts are based on the COPC CX Standard, which can
be applied to any type of CX operation in any industry. The COPC CX
Standard is available in three versions—the CSP
version for internal operations, the
OSP version for outsourced service providers, and the
VMO version for internal organizations managing third-party service
providers. All versions of the COPC CX Standard are available for download
free of charge.
For more information about the benefits of COPC Inc. certification,
visit https://www.copc.com/what-we-do/certification/.
About Orange
Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with
sales of 41 billion euros in 2017 and 149,000 employees worldwide at 30
June 2018, including 91,000 employees in France. The Group has a total
customer base of 260 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2018,
including 199 million mobile customers and 20 million fixed broadband
customers. The Group is present in 28 countries. Orange is also a
leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to
multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In
March 2015, the Group presented its new strategic plan “Essentials2020”
which places customer experience at the heart of its strategy with the
aim of allowing them to benefit fully from the digital universe and the
power of its new generation networks.
Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York
Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com,
www.orange-business.com
or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this
material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.
About COPC
COPC Inc. provides consulting, training, certification and the RevealCX™
software solution for operations that support the customer experience.
The company created the COPC Standards, a collection of performance
management systems for call center operations, customer experience
management, vendor management, and procurement. Founded in 1996, COPC
Inc. began by helping call centers improve their performance. Today, the
company is an innovative global leader that empowers organizations to
optimize operations to deliver a superior customer experience across all
channels. COPC Inc. is privately held with headquarters in Winter Park,
FL, U.S. and with operations in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia
Pacific, Latin America, India and Japan. www.copc.com
