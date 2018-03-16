Three Technology Providers Offering Data Services for Hybrid Cloud Named IDC Innovators

International Data Corporation (IDC)
today published an IDC Innovators report focusing on three technology
vendors that are developing data services solutions for hybrid cloud
environments. The three companies named as IDC Innovators are FirstEigen
Inc., FittedCloud Inc., and Rubrik Datos IO Inc.
"Data is increasingly diverse, dynamic and distributed. For most
organizations, data is generated and stored across a combination of
on-premises, private cloud, and public cloud resources. This hybrid
infrastructure creates a new set of data management challenges that
prevent organizations from efficiently managing and deriving maximum
value from all their data. To address these data management challenges,
gain a competitive edge, and thrive in the digital transformation (DX)
era, organizations need to make investments in cloud while also adopting
data services for hybrid cloud," said Ritu
Jyoti, research director, Enterprise
Storage, Server and Infrastructure Software.
FirstEigen offers an autonomous data quality and validation solution
that eliminates both anticipated and unanticipated data quality errors
and makes data more trustable and useable. FittedCloud uses machine
learning in its cost optimization solution that can reduce
infrastructure costs, manage risks, and improve operational efficiency.
Rubrik Datos IO provides an application-centric data management platform
that enables organizations to protect, mobilize, and monetize all their
application data across private, hybrid, and public cloud environments.
The report, IDC
Innovators: Data Services for Hybrid Cloud (IDC #US43616018),
profiles three emerging technology providers in the data services for
hybrid cloud competitive market.
About IDC Innovators
IDC
Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100 million in
revenue at time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a
specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a
groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new
business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a
segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the
process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the
report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of
publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may
also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a
financial stake in the vendor's company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC
INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.
For more information about IDC Innovators research, please contact Karen
Moser at [email protected].
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the
premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and
events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer
technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers
global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry
opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and
insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment
community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their
key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG),
the world's leading media, data and marketing services company that
activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn
more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com.
