Three Technology Providers Offering Data Services for Hybrid Cloud Named IDC Innovators

International Data Corporation (IDC) today published an IDC Innovators report focusing on three technology vendors that are developing data services solutions for hybrid cloud environments. The three companies named as IDC Innovators are FirstEigen Inc., FittedCloud Inc., and Rubrik Datos IO Inc.

"Data is increasingly diverse, dynamic and distributed. For most organizations, data is generated and stored across a combination of on-premises, private cloud, and public cloud resources. This hybrid infrastructure creates a new set of data management challenges that prevent organizations from efficiently managing and deriving maximum value from all their data. To address these data management challenges, gain a competitive edge, and thrive in the digital transformation (DX) era, organizations need to make investments in cloud while also adopting data services for hybrid cloud," said Ritu Jyoti, research director, Enterprise Storage, Server and Infrastructure Software.

FirstEigen offers an autonomous data quality and validation solution that eliminates both anticipated and unanticipated data quality errors and makes data more trustable and useable. FittedCloud uses machine learning in its cost optimization solution that can reduce infrastructure costs, manage risks, and improve operational efficiency. Rubrik Datos IO provides an application-centric data management platform that enables organizations to protect, mobilize, and monetize all their application data across private, hybrid, and public cloud environments.

The report, IDC Innovators: Data Services for Hybrid Cloud (IDC #US43616018), profiles three emerging technology providers in the data services for hybrid cloud competitive market.

About IDC Innovators

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100 million in revenue at time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor's company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

For more information about IDC Innovators research, please contact Karen Moser at [email protected].

