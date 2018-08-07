Thrive Senior Living : Drives Industry Transition from Clinical Experience to Human Experience

In line with its mission to establish awe and admiration for people of
all ages, Thrive Senior Living announces the addition of Tammy
L. Marshall as Chief Experience Officer. Ms. Marshall will
spearhead efforts to continue the transformation of the resident and
staff experience from a clinical focus to a human focus. Marshall, who
joined Thrive in May, brings over 25 years of expertise in the field of
human hospitality. She most recently served as Chief Experience Officer
for The New Jewish Home and previously, served as the first female Vice
President of Mission and Strategy. She also led New York City’s first
small house living initiative and introduced an empathy and hospitality
platform for long term care environments – along with Just Think
Hospitality, a business management consultant company based out of New
York City.
“The hospital systems across the country who led the charge in moving
the patient experience from clinical to human over the last decade were
spearheaded by forward-thinking leaders in the role of Chief Experience
Officer,” said Les Strech, President of Thrive. “Many of these key
leaders worked together on the Board of The
Beryl Institute to force this needed change. Tammy has been the lone
wolf for aging services on The Beryl Institute Board and is leading the
human experience charge. At Thrive, the experiences of our team members
and residents define who we are as a company. Tammy is a passionate
visionary who will assist in leading our mission to establish awe and
admiration for every person.”
The addition of a dedicated Chief Experience Officer further exemplifies
Thrive’s commitment to treating older adults with respect through
purpose-filled lives and meaningful relationships. Thrive community team
members view success through the lens of how well they know each
resident. This thinking is rooted in the belief that people don’t leave
environments where they are truly known. Over the last three years,
Thrive has been piloting a technique called “life memorization” that
begins with the team spending a significant amount of time with
residents prior to their move into the community. Each team member is
then assessed through a fill-in-the-blank testing method on how well
they know the life history of the resident, with additional compensation
awarded based on the performance of this assessment. These life
histories focus on the details of the human experience – down to the
number of sugar packets in their tea – enabling them to more quickly
form a deep, lasting bond that connects one human to another to feel
“known.” It is this feeling of being “known” in the environment that is
essential to a positive human experience.
“As a country, we are facing a social justice issue around the care of
older adults due in large part to ageism – and I believe we must work
diligently to reverse long held mindsets about what it means to age in
America,” said Marshall. “Thrive makes a commitment to knowing its
residents as humans rather than objects in need of care and, as a
result, our residents are happier and more content. I’m proud to be with
an industry leader that ‘gets it’ and look forward to doing my part in
helping change the narrative.”
Marshall states that, “Thrive also uses innovative techniques of
‘biohacking,’ the idea of disrupting the pre-formed narrative around
aging to challenge what may have been previously written off as normal,
and employs team members who are talented at reframing their mindsets.
Through our work with every resident, Thrive holds fast to ambitious
goals to unify the national thinking and break the cycle of grouping
individuals into categories, whether seniors, ethnicities, the disabled
or otherwise.”
For more information on the innovative human experience offered at
Thrive Senior Living, please visit thrivesl.com.
About Thrive Senior Living:
Thrive Senior Living designs, develops and operates innovative
independent living, assisted living and memory care communities across
the country with a fresh perspective on senior living. Certified as a
“Great Place to Work” by Activated Insights, Thrive strives to enrich
lives and be faithful stewards of all that is entrusted to them by
respecting and honoring Elders as valuable members of society.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Thrive currently operates communities
in Texas, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky,
Georgia and the D.C. metro area. For more information, please visit thrivesl.com.
