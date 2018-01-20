Tidioute Charter to Hold Pep Rally for School Choice

Tidioute Community Charter School is planning an all-school assembly and
pep rally at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 22, 2018 at the school located
at 241 Main Street in Tidioute.
The event will kick off National School Choice Week 2018 – the nation’s
largest-ever celebration of educational opportunities that will take
place January 21 to 27, 2018. More than 32,000 events are planned
nationwide.
The goal of the event is to celebrate great education choices in
Pennsylvania and raise awareness among parents about school choice.
“We participate in School Choice Week because students benefit when they
select their learning environment. Having school size options in a
larger community of schools allows a student to excel in the environment
best suited to their learning styles,” Dr. Doug Allen, principal of
TCCS, said.
Media are encouraged to attend – contact Heather Cass to make
arrangements.
Tidioute Community Charter School is a tuition-free Title I school
serving students from preschool through grade 12. Learn more about the
school by visiting http://www.tidioutecharter.com/.
Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public
awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective
education options for every child. Through more than 32,000
independently planned events across the country, National School Choice
Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices
available to children. These options include traditional public schools,
public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private
schools, and homeschooling.
Learn more by visiting www.schoolchoiceweek.com.
