Tidioute Charter to Hold Pep Rally for School Choice

Open to the public, the event is in honor of National School Choice Week

Tidioute Community Charter School is planning an all-school assembly and pep rally at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 22, 2018 at the school located at 241 Main Street in Tidioute.

The event will kick off National School Choice Week 2018 – the nation’s largest-ever celebration of educational opportunities that will take place January 21 to 27, 2018. More than 32,000 events are planned nationwide.

The goal of the event is to celebrate great education choices in Pennsylvania and raise awareness among parents about school choice.

“We participate in School Choice Week because students benefit when they select their learning environment. Having school size options in a larger community of schools allows a student to excel in the environment best suited to their learning styles,” Dr. Doug Allen, principal of TCCS, said.

Media are encouraged to attend – contact Heather Cass to make arrangements.

Tidioute Community Charter School is a tuition-free Title I school serving students from preschool through grade 12. Learn more about the school by visiting http://www.tidioutecharter.com/.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through more than 32,000 independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

Learn more by visiting www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

