Tikehau Capital : participates in the IPO of DWS

03/14/2018 | 03:32am EDT

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) has agreed to participate in the IPO of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA ("DWS") with a EUR 250m order that is valid throughout the price range of EUR 30.00 to EUR 36.00 per share that was announced on 11 March 2018. Tikehau has initiated discussions with DWS on potential areas of cooperation, including alternative asset management distribution.

Antoine Flamarion, co-founder of Tikehau Capital commented: “Tikehau Capital welcomes the prospect of being an anchor investor in DWS. We have identified meaningful areas of mutual cooperation and complementarities and we look forward to working together on the implementation of our respective growth strategies.”

Nicolas Moreau, Member of the Management Board of Deutsche Bank and Chief Executive Officer of DWS, said: "Tikehau Capital is a respected alternative asset management and investment specialist. We look forward to exploring potential areas of cooperation and are pleased by their interest in our company."

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment Group which manages €13.8bn of assets (as at December 31st, 2017), with shareholders’ equity of €2.3bn (based on H1 interim 2017 consolidated accounts). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 200 staff in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com


© Business Wire 2018
