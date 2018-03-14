Tikehau Capital : participates in the IPO of DWS

Regulatory News:
Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) has agreed to participate in the IPO of
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA ("DWS") with a EUR 250m order that is valid
throughout the price range of EUR 30.00 to EUR 36.00 per share that was
announced on 11 March 2018. Tikehau has initiated discussions with DWS
on potential areas of cooperation, including alternative asset
management distribution.
Antoine Flamarion, co-founder of Tikehau Capital commented: “Tikehau
Capital welcomes the prospect of being an anchor investor in DWS. We
have identified meaningful areas of mutual cooperation and
complementarities and we look forward to working together on the
implementation of our respective growth strategies.”
Nicolas Moreau, Member of the Management Board of Deutsche Bank and
Chief Executive Officer of DWS, said: "Tikehau Capital is a respected
alternative asset management and investment specialist. We look forward
to exploring potential areas of cooperation and are pleased by their
interest in our company."
About Tikehau Capital
Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment Group which
manages €13.8bn of assets (as at December 31st, 2017), with
shareholders’ equity of €2.3bn (based on H1 interim 2017 consolidated
accounts). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt,
real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through
its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional
and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading
institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 200 staff in its Paris,
London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul and Singapore offices.
Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code:
FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)
www.tikehaucapital.com
