TILL CAPITAL REPORTS RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hamilton, Bermuda, August 2, 2018: Till Capital Ltd. (Nasdaq: TIL TSX.V: TIL) ("Till"), a Bermuda domiciled company, is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which was held in Hayden, Idaho on August 1, 2018.

A total of 2,765,395 were voted representing 84.03% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favor of the re-election of all six incumbent director nominees as follows:

Nominee Votes for Votes withheld Percent for Percent withheld Alan S. Danson 1,473,391 2,094 99.86% 0.14% Wayne Kauth 1,472,135 3,350 99.77% 0.23% William A. Lupien 1,474,221 1,264 99.91% 0.09% John T. Rickard 1,455,057 20,428 98.62% 1.38% George J. Rohlinger 1,474,409 1,076 99.93% 0.07% Patricia M. Tilton 1,473,245 2,240 99.85% 0.15%

Shareholders also re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors.

However, shareholders did not approve the continuation of Till's stock option plan, an annual requirement under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The effect of that failure to obtain approval is that no further options may be granted unless and until the Company establishes a new stock option plan, but the outstanding previously-granted options remain valid, being 117,500 options (having a weighted-average exercise price of $9.55 per share) representing approximately 3.6% of the number of outstanding common shares.

Following the AGM, the board of directors appointed John T. Rickard as Chief Executive Officer, William A. Lupien as Chief Investment Officer, Brian P. Lupien as Chief Financial Officer, and Laetitia Hupman, Corporate Secretary.

Till Capital Ltd. is a Bermuda-domiciled company with two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. and Resource Re Ltd. Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. owns Omega General Insurance Company, a Canadian insurance company offering innovative and customized insurance industry solutions, including fronting and run-off services for insurers/reinsurers, within the Canadian marketplace. Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. also operates Focus Group Inc., a consulting and project management company servicing the local and international needs of its Property Casualty Insurance clients. Resource Re Ltd. is a Bermuda-domiciled reinsurance company regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority with a Class 3A insurance license directed to underwrite reinsurance policies within a long-term investment strategy. Through its regulated subsidiaries, the Company has been structured to produce underwriting profits as well as above average returns on assets under management.

