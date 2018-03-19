Tilray :® Forms Strategic Alliance with Leading Pharmaceutical Company in Canada

Tilray,
a federally licensed producer of medical cannabis, announced today that
it has signed a binding letter of intent (LOI) to be the exclusive
collaborator of a major pharmaceutical company to accelerate innovation
and increase availability of high quality medical cannabis products.
Through this LOI and the anticipated definitive agreements, Tilray is
allied with Sandoz Canada Inc. (Sandoz Canada), an affiliate of Sandoz
International GmbH, a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and
biosimilars and part of the Novartis Group.
This strategic alliance represents another major milestone in the
recognition of medical cannabis and cannabinoids as conventional
medicine. Tilray is a global pioneer in medical cannabis research,
production and distribution, and was the first medical cannabis company
to obtain current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certification in
accordance with the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) standards. Tilray
currently supplies tens of thousands of patients with high-quality,
cGMP-certified products in ten countries spanning five continents.
This agreement builds on Tilray’s pioneering track-record as a company
committed to making pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products
available to patients in need. In addition to the agreement with Sandoz
Canada, Tilray has formed strategic partnerships with NOWEDA, one of
Germany’s largest pharmaceutical distributors, which distributes Tilray
products to more than 20,000 pharmacies across Germany, and Shoppers
Drug Mart, Canada’s largest pharmacy chain.
“This agreement is a major milestone on the long road to legitimizing
medical cannabis as conventional medicine,” said Brendan Kennedy, Tilray
Chief Executive Officer. “Tilray is pleased to be, what we believe is,
the first federally licensed producer of medical cannabis to form a
strategic alliance with a local affiliate of a global pharmaceutical
company to improve the availability and quality of medical cannabis
products for Canadian patients in need.”
Pending necessary regulatory approvals and execution of the definitive
agreements:
-
Tilray will leverage Sandoz Canada’s best-in-class knowledge to
educate Canadian pharmacists and physicians about Tilray medical
cannabis products;
-
Tilray will become the exclusive partner of Sandoz with respect to
non-smokable/ non-combustible medical cannabis products;
-
Tilray will partner with Sandoz to develop new and innovative medical
cannabis products that offer an alternative to smokable/ combustible
products;
-
And subject to future regulatory changes, Sandoz Canada, known for its
supply reliability, will wholesale and distribute
non-smokable/non-combustible Tilray products to Canadian hospitals and
pharmacies.
About Tilray®
Tilray is
a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and
distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens
of thousands of patients in ten countries spanning five continents.
