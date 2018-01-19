Log in
Tilray :® Signs Supplier Agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart

01/19/2018 | 01:01pm CET

Tilray Canada Ltd. announced today that it has entered into an agreement to become a medical cannabis supplier to Shoppers Drug Mart.

Tilray will supply Shoppers Drug Mart with Tilray branded medical cannabis products. (Photo: Busines ...

Tilray will supply Shoppers Drug Mart with Tilray branded medical cannabis products. (Photo: Business Wire)

Subject to Health Canada’s approval of Shoppers Drug Mart’s application to be a licensed producer, under the terms of the agreement the Company will supply Shoppers Drug Mart with Tilray branded medical cannabis products. It is expected the products will be sold online, as Canadian regulations currently restrict the sale of medical cannabis in retail pharmacies.

“Tilray’s products are currently sold in pharmacies in 7 countries around the world. Today’s announcement is another strategic milestone as we aim to build the world’s leading medical cannabis brand by increasing availability of a diverse range of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products for patients in need,” said Brendan Kennedy, Tilray CEO.

About Tilray®
Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, production and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. Tilray was the first licensed producer in North America to be EU GMP certified to produce medical cannabis. The company currently serves tens of thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, governments, hospitals, and researchers in eight countries spanning four continents through its affiliated entities in Australia and New Zealand (Tilray Australia New Zealand Pty Ltd), Canada (Tilray Canada Ltd), Germany (Tilray Deutschland GmbH), and Portugal (Tilray Portugal Unipessoal Lda).


© Business Wire 2018
