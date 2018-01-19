Tilray :® Signs Supplier Agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart

Tilray Canada Ltd. announced today that it has entered into an agreement
to become a medical cannabis supplier to Shoppers Drug Mart.
Tilray will supply Shoppers Drug Mart with Tilray branded medical cannabis products. (Photo: Business Wire)
Subject to Health Canada’s approval of Shoppers Drug Mart’s application
to be a licensed producer, under the terms of the agreement the Company
will supply Shoppers Drug Mart with Tilray branded medical cannabis
products. It is expected the products will be sold online, as Canadian
regulations currently restrict the sale of medical cannabis in retail
pharmacies.
“Tilray’s products are currently sold in pharmacies in 7 countries
around the world. Today’s announcement is another strategic milestone as
we aim to build the world’s leading medical cannabis brand by increasing
availability of a diverse range of pharmaceutical-grade
cannabis products for patients in need,” said Brendan Kennedy, Tilray
CEO.
About Tilray®
Tilray is
a global pioneer in the research, production and distribution of medical
cannabis and cannabinoids. Tilray was the first licensed producer in
North America to be EU GMP certified to produce medical cannabis. The
company currently serves tens of thousands of patients, physicians,
pharmacies, governments, hospitals, and researchers in eight countries
spanning four continents through its affiliated entities in Australia
and New Zealand (Tilray Australia New Zealand Pty Ltd), Canada (Tilray
Canada Ltd), Germany (Tilray Deutschland GmbH), and Portugal (Tilray
Portugal Unipessoal Lda).
