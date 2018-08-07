Log in
Tilray to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 28, 2018

08/07/2018 | 11:03pm CEST

Tilray Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY), a global pioneer in cannabis production and distribution, announced today it will report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-489-6528 from the U.S. and 629-228-0736 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Tuesday, September 11, 2018, by dialing 855-859-2056 from the U.S., or 404-537-3406 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 2259149.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.tilray.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Tilray®

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients in ten countries spanning five continents.


© Business Wire 2018
