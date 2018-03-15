Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TimeXtender : Announces Worldwide Technology Partnership with Tableau

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 03:01pm CET

March 21 Webinar Will Show You How to Leverage Tableau Using TimeXtender

TimeXtender, a recognized global software company enabling self-service BI and analytics, has announced that it has been named a certified technology partner with Tableau Software.

Tableau selects its partners with what it considers leading technology companies in the data and analytics industry and suitable with Tableau products and solutions. TimeXtender was therefore selected as a new partner as its Discovery Hub® works seamlessly with Tableau, allowing customers to make business decisions in a timely manner based on data that is important to them. Discovery Hub® is an innovative architecture enabling self-service BI & analytics that couples closely with Tableau, which provides the data visualization needed.

“TimeXtender Discovery Hub® offers organizations a great way to provide business users the data they need, by providing a self-service environment that can serve data to Tableau customers. It provides a way for people across the enterprise to look and evaluate data based on the same numbers, calculations and definitions,” said Todd Talkington, Director of Technology Partnerships at Tableau. “We are excited to work with partners, like TimeXtender, which further the capabilities of governed self-service analytics for our joint customers.”

Furthermore, TimeXtender’s Discovery Hub® helps companies ensure that corporate data is governed, compliant, and secured, while making it available for the right business user as needed, when needed. Through automation, Discovery Hub® creates and manages enterprise-wide data models that ensure one source and one view, allowing for friction-free communication across the organization, ensuring one single view of all KPI’s. It is a highly scalable solution since models and transformations are built once, meaning everyone using Tableau can benefit from these governed models and therefore avoid tailored reports and silos of extractions and transformations.

“For users, getting access to data is always an issue, but by adding TimeXtender our customers have a better and faster way to organize their data,” said Gary Storr, managing director of CSpring, a Tableau Alliance Partner.

“SDG is excited about being able to offer a tight integration between TimeXtender and Tableau, so that our customers can create consistent reports in minutes, based on well-governed and validated data,” said Andrea Tagliaferro, CEO at SDG Italy.

TimeXtender is looking to add new Tableau partnerships across all global regions. This alliance will allow Tableau partners to offer TimeXtender’s Discovery Hub® to existing customer sites, acquire new customers, provide more Tableau solutions, and offer greater value and satisfaction for customers.

A free Webinar to show how you can power up your Tableau visualizations with an agile and scalable data foundation will be held on March 21. Sign up here.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:07pDANA GAS PJS : swings to profit in 2017
AQ
03:07pDP WORLD : profit up 8% to $1.36b in 2017
AQ
03:07pOCI PARTNERS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:07pTERADATA : CEO makes 137 times as much as his employee median
AQ
03:07pVerizon launches TechSure to help protect your digital life
GL
03:07pWOLTERS KLUWER : Enablon Launches Automatic Submission for Compliance with OSHA Injury and Illnesses Electronic Reporting
AQ
03:07pWorld Lemons And Limes Market Report 2018 - Analysis And Forecast To 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
03:07pAUGMENTUM FINTECH : s) in Company
PR
03:07pCTS to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference
GL
03:07pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
2INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Zara's Owner Alters Style -- WSJ
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
4UNILEVER : Unilever picks Rotterdam for HQ as Britain loses the battle before Brexit​
5IQVIA HOLDINGS INC : IQVIA : Establishes Alliance with MuleSoft to Deliver Innovative Integration Technology t..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.