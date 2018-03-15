TimeXtender : Announces Worldwide Technology Partnership with Tableau

TimeXtender,
a recognized global software company enabling self-service BI and
analytics, has announced that it has been named a certified
technology partner with Tableau Software.
Tableau selects its partners with what it considers leading technology
companies in the data and analytics industry and suitable with Tableau
products and solutions. TimeXtender was therefore selected as a new
partner as its Discovery
Hub® works seamlessly with Tableau, allowing customers to make
business decisions in a timely manner based on data that is important to
them. Discovery Hub® is an innovative architecture
enabling self-service BI & analytics that couples closely with Tableau,
which provides the data visualization needed.
“TimeXtender Discovery Hub® offers organizations a great way to provide
business users the data they need, by providing a self-service
environment that can serve data to Tableau customers. It provides a way
for people across the enterprise to look and evaluate data based on the
same numbers, calculations and definitions,” said Todd Talkington,
Director of Technology Partnerships at Tableau. “We are excited to work
with partners, like TimeXtender, which further the capabilities of
governed self-service analytics for our joint customers.”
Furthermore, TimeXtender’s Discovery Hub® helps companies ensure that
corporate data is governed, compliant, and secured, while making it
available for the right business user as needed, when needed. Through
automation, Discovery Hub® creates and manages enterprise-wide data
models that ensure one source and one view, allowing for friction-free
communication across the organization, ensuring one single view of all
KPI’s. It is a highly scalable solution since models and transformations
are built once, meaning everyone using Tableau can benefit from these
governed models and therefore avoid tailored reports and silos of
extractions and transformations.
“For users, getting access to data is always an issue, but by adding
TimeXtender our customers have a better and faster way to organize their
data,” said Gary Storr, managing director of CSpring, a Tableau Alliance
Partner.
“SDG is excited about being able to offer a tight integration between
TimeXtender and Tableau, so that our customers can create consistent
reports in minutes, based on well-governed and validated data,” said
Andrea Tagliaferro, CEO at SDG Italy.
TimeXtender is looking to add new Tableau partnerships across
all global regions. This alliance will allow Tableau partners to offer
TimeXtender’s Discovery Hub® to existing customer sites, acquire new
customers, provide more Tableau solutions, and offer greater value and
satisfaction for customers.
A free Webinar to show how you can power up your Tableau
visualizations with an agile and scalable data foundation will be held
on March 21. Sign
up here.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005121/en/