Tips to Reduce Healthcare Costs With Advanced Analytics | Quantzig

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the
completion of their latest article on the ways
to achieve healthcare costs reduction with advanced analytics.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005388/en/
Role of Advanced Analytics in Reducing Health Care Costs (Graphic: Business Wire)
Healthcare professionals are concerned about many things, such as - if
there are enough measures available that must be taken in case of flu?
Or are the patients operated yesterday likely to get infected? How can
hiring staffs and providing facilities be done in a profitable manner?
These questions can be answered precisely using advanced analytics,
which, in turn, can help reduce health care costs.
As the patient’s number keeps growing along with the related costs,
there is a dire need for accepting advanced analytics in healthcare.
Advanced analytics has become a tool for reducing health care costs for
many healthcare organizations. It can help in decreasing health care
costs through various segments that extend from stock management to
patient care to staff deployment.
Ways to achieve healthcare costs reduction with
advanced analytics
-
Predicting the demands of operating rooms: Operating rooms in
healthcare organizations are very expensive to maintain. So, every
hospital tries to enhance the operating room without negotiating on
patients’ health. This goal can be fulfilled by identifying the role
of advanced analytics in better understanding the connection between
the operating rooms that can lead to the negligence of effective
scheduling. Thus, advanced analytics can help in restructuring the
operating room schedule and decrease health care costs.
-
Reducing rate of readmissions: Needless readmissions are very
regular in the U.S. and it leads to a misperception of discharged
patients who fail to understand how to take care of their health or
take precautions after they get back to their home. Owing to this, an
unnecessary burden of cost is also created. This is where advanced
analytics comes into the picture.
-
Adding intelligence to pharmaceuticals: This is one of the most
influential features of advanced analytics since it can help inspect
every corner in detail and reveals available opportunities and
upcoming challenges. The historical data can help in producing
predictive models that can later help the pharma companies to respond
to the anticipated and unexpected changes. Advanced analytics can also
be used to reveal the opportunities for internal savings produced by
inventory standardization and, thus, help in reducing health care
costs.
-
Quantzig
is a pure-play analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging
analytics for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients
across several industrial sectors.
View the complete list of the ways to achieve healthcare costs
reduction with advanced analytics:
https://www.quantzig.com/blog/advanced-analytics-health-care-costs
About Quantzig
Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US,
UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted
our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities
to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm
consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more
information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have
provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005388/en/