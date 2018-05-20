Log in
Toast to Power Next Generation Ordering Experience for Jamba Juice

05/20/2018 | 03:33pm CEST

BOSTON, May 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toast, the fastest-growing restaurant technology platform, today announces its partnership with Jamba Juice – the brand known for inspiring and simplifying healthy living in more than 900 locations worldwide – from the floor of the 2018 National Restaurant Association Show.

Toast
Toast, the fastest-growing restaurant technology platform, partners with Jamba Juice


Jamba Juice selected Toast for its cloud-based, mobile, and centralized point-of-sale platform. Toast’s Android architecture will provide a reliable technology infrastructure that supports seamless, frequent upgrades — with the latest functionality — for all Jamba Juice employees and franchisees. Moreover, Jamba Juice will be able to leverage Toast’s flexible, powerful Toast API platform to fit their needs as they integrate third-party applications.

“We are moving to Toast because our team members and franchisees require an agile, mobile, cloud-based technology in order to better serve our guests,” said Jyoti Lynch, CIO at Jamba Juice. “We also needed a restaurant technology platform that could keep up with our need for real-time data and analytics. Toast is always secure, updated, and online, so we can deliver top-notch guest experiences and better support our business without ever being interrupted by our point-of-sale.”

Jamba Juice plans to deploy Toast Go™ to streamline the ordering experience for both guests and team members. Released earlier this month, Toast Go is a fully integrated point-of-sale handheld device custom-built for restaurants. When faced with long lines, Jamba Juice team members can utilize Toast Go to increase throughput and reduce order wait time.

Toast Restaurant POS offers enterprise restaurants the platform they need to control costs, improve operations, and grow revenue. With advanced multi-location management and real-time reporting, Toast's secure, cloud-enabled platform will help Jamba Juice gain the insights they need to power their locations across the country.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Jamba Juice to the Toast community here at the National Restaurant Association show,” said Aman Narang, president and co-founder at Toast. “As guest expectations evolve, restaurants of all sizes are turning to Toast as the platform of choice to improve operations, increase revenue, and deliver an amazing guest experience.”

To learn more about Toast, see here. Find Toast at booth #6254 at the National Restaurant Show today through May 22 in Chicago.

About Toast
Founded in 2013, Toast powers successful restaurants of all sizes with a technology platform that combines restaurant POS, front of house, back of house and guest-facing technology with a diverse marketplace of third-party applications. By pairing technology with an unrivaled commitment to customer success, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. In 2017 Toast was recognized as the third fastest-growing software company in North America on the Deloitte Fast 500 and named to the Forbes Cloud 100. Learn more at www.toasttab.com.

Contact
Karen DeVincent
PR and Branding Manager
[email protected]
857-301-6074

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f9c1b4d-0793-4c73-bb6b-4b8aaddec1ae

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
