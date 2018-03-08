LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 08, 2018 / Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the REITs industry: CT REIT, Boardwalk REIT, Allied Properties REIT, and Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now:

The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 72.58 points, or 0.47%, to close Wednesday's trading session at 15,472.61. The TSX Venture Exchange shaved off 11.63 points, or 1.38%, to finish at 831.94.

Today's stocks of interest consist of: CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRT-UN), Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BEI-UN), Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: AP-UN), and Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSX: DRA-UN). Click the link below to view a sample of the free research report that will be available to you as a member of Active-Investors:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust's stock edged 0.46% lower, to finish Wednesday's session at $13.06 with a total volume of 14,175 shares traded. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. CT Real Estate's 200-day moving average of $14.07 is above its 50-day moving average of $13.57. Shares of the Company, which own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada, are trading at a PE ratio of 30.16. View the research report on CRT-UN.TO at:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

On Wednesday, shares in Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust recorded a trading volume of 48,601 shares. The stock ended the day flat at $45.26. Boardwalk REIT's stock has advanced 7.99% in the last month and 7.76% in the previous three months. Furthermore, the stock has advanced 1.50% in the previous year. Shares of the Company, which owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet, are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 50-day moving average of $43.56 is above its 200-day moving average of $41.41. Get the free report on BEI-UN.TO at:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

On Wednesday, shares in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ended the session 0.24% higher at $41.49 with a total volume of 53,968 shares traded. Allied Properties REITs shares have gained 3.98% in the last month and 15.83% in the previous year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 50-day moving average of $41.11 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $40.80. Shares of the Company, which objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth, are trading at a PE ratio of 10.19. Access the most recent report coverage on AP-UN.TO at:

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust's stock closed the day 0.31% lower at $6.35. The stock recorded a trading volume of 10,332 shares. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust's shares have lost 0.16% in the last month, it has advanced 1.60% in the previous three months, and 0.95% in the past year. Shares of the Company, which focuses on hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power, are trading above their 200-day moving average. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $6.41 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $6.16. Today's complimentary report on DRA-UN.TO can be accessed at:

