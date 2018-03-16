Today's Free Reports Inovalis REIT, InterRent REIT, BTB REIT, and Dream Industrial REIT

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the REITs industry: Inovalis REIT, InterRent REIT, BTB REIT, and Dream Industrial REIT. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

The S&P/TSX Composite Index progressed 17.01 points, or 0.11%, to close Thursday's trading session at 15,670.62. The TSX Venture Exchange gained 0.80 points, or 0.10%, to finish at 828.08.

Today's stocks of interest consist of: Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: INO-UN), InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: IIP-UN), BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB-UN), and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: DIR-UN). Click the link below to view a sample of the free research report that will be available to you as a member of Active-Investors:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust's stock finished Thursday's session 0.10% higher at $9.89 with a total volume of 27,352 shares traded. Over the last month and the previous year, Inovalis REIT's shares have gained 3.13% and 7.27%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day moving average. Inovalis REIT's 200-day moving average of $9.96 is above its 50-day moving average of $9.69. Shares of the Company, which acquires and owns office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria, are trading at a PE ratio of 29.26. View the research report on INO-UN.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=INO.UN

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

On Thursday, shares in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust recorded a trading volume of 197,347 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 139,791 shares. The stock ended the day 0.20% higher at $9.99. InterRent REIT's stock has gained 8.94% in the last month and 7.30% in the previous three months. Furthermore, the stock has surged 33.91% in the previous year. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 50-day moving average of $9.45 is above its 200-day moving average of $8.84. Shares of the Company, which engages in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties, are trading at a PE ratio of 4.03. Get the free report on IIP-UN.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=IIP.UN

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

On Thursday, shares in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust ended the session 0.66% lower at $4.54 with a total volume of 99,911 shares traded. BTB REIT's shares have advanced 0.67% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average. Furthermore, the stock's 200-day moving average of $4.60 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $4.53. Shares of the Company, which owns 71 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of 5.2 million square feet, are trading at a PE ratio of 8.87. Access the most recent report coverage on BTB-UN.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=BTB.UN

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust's stock closed the day 0.32% lower at $9.41. The stock recorded a trading volume of 148,636 shares. Dream Industrial REIT's shares have advanced 3.98% in the last month and 6.69% in the past three months. Furthermore, the stock has gained 16.60% in the previous one year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $9.20 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $9.06. Shares of the Company, which owns and operates a portfolio of 218 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 19 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada with a growing presence in the US, are trading at a PE ratio of 20.41. Today's complimentary report on DIR-UN.TO can be accessed at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=DIR.UN

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the ''Author'') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the ''Reviewer'') represented by a credentialed financial analyst. For further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the ''Sponsor''), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors