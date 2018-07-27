Today's Free Research Reports Coverage on Himax Technologies and Three More Semiconductor - Specialized Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: ALTR, RUN, and SPI

On Thursday, July 26, 2018, the NASDAQ Composite ended the trading session at 7,852.18, down 1.01%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.44% higher, to finish at 25,527.07; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,837.44, slightly dropping 0.30%. US markets saw six out of nine sectors finishing the day in red, two in green, and one in neutral territory. This Friday, WallStEquities.com has initiated reports coverage on the following Semiconductor - Specialized equities: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR), Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN), SPI Energy Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI), and Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX).

Altair Engineering

Troy, Michigan headquartered Altair Engineering Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 0.33% higher at $36.57 with a total trading volume of 179,584 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 30.65% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.04% and 27.29%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Altair Engineering , which together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 64.81. Get the full research report on ALTR for free by clicking below at:

Sunrun

On Thursday, shares in San Francisco, California headquartered Sunrun Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.17 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.79% higher at $15.23. The Company's shares have advanced 12.81% in the last month, 67.73% in the previous three months, and 108.63% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 13.76% and 79.16%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Sunrun, which engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the US, have an RSI of 59.66. Free research on RUN can be accessed at:

SPI Energy

Wan Chai, Hong Kong headquartered SPI Energy Co. Ltd's shares closed the day 3.05% lower at $0.39. The stock recorded a trading volume of 172,059 shares. The Company's shares have gained 6.77% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 0.25%. Additionally, shares of SPI Energy, which provides engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies in China, the US, and Greece, have an RSI of 46.29. Visit WallStEquities.com now and sign up for the free research on SPI at:

Himax Technologies

Shares in Tainan City, Taiwan headquartered Himax Technologies Inc. finished 0.68% lower at $7.26. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.04 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.68% in the previous three months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 5.87%. Furthermore, shares of Himax Technologies, which provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide, have an RSI of 42.38. The free technical report on HIMX is available at:

