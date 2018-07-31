Stock Research Monitor: YRCW, DSKE, and HTLD

For today, WallStEquities.com presents for scanning YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW), Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE), Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD), and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL). Trucking companies provide long-distance and local trucking, including truckload and less-than-truckload services.

YRC Worldwide

On Monday, shares in Overland Park, Kansas headquartered YRC Worldwide Inc. recorded a trading volume of 581,668 shares. The stock ended the session 3.18% lower at $9.45. The Company's shares have gained 13.58% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 11.16% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of YRC Worldwide, which through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 33.12.

On July 10th, 2018, YRC Worldwide announced that its Q2 2018 financial results will be released on August 02nd, 2018, before the market opens. Company executives will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results. The call will be webcast and can be accessed live on the Company's website.

Daseke

Addison, Texas headquartered Daseke Inc.'s stock closed the day 2.04% higher at $8.49. A total volume of 488,361 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 404,450 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.54% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 11.45% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Daseke, which provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America, have an RSI of 29.21.

On July 26th, 2018, Daseke announced that it will hold a conference call on August 09th, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for Q2 ended June 30th, 2018. The financial results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call. The conference call will be broadcast live and available under the investor relations section of the Company's website.



Heartland Express

Shares in North Liberty, Iowa headquartered Heartland Express Inc. recorded a trading volume of 611,946 shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 562,590 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 0.10% higher at $19.12. The Company's shares have advanced 3.30% in the past month and 7.24% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 0.21%. Furthermore, shares of Heartland Express, which through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the US and Canada, have an RSI of 48.85.

On July 19th, 2018, Heartland Express announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30th, 2018. For Q2 2018, net income was $17.8 million, operating revenue was $155.8 million, and operating ratio was 85.8%. For the six-month period ended June 30th, 2018, net income was $31.2 million, operating revenues were $312.5 million, and operating ratio was 88.8%.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Thomasville, North Carolina-based Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.'s stock finished Monday's session 0.60% lower at $142.99 with a total trading volume of 425,194 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.82% over the previous three months and 45.83% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 2.73%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the US and North America, have an RSI of 41.47.

On July 26th, 2018, Old Dominion Freight Line announced its results for the three-month period ended June 30th, 2018. Total revenue for Q2 2018 was $1.0 billion, operating income was $220.5 million, operating ratio was 78.7%, and net income was $163.4 million. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $213.4 million, and capital expenditures were $191.7 million.

On July 27th, 2018, research firm Cowen reiterated its 'Market Perform' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $145 a share to $156 a share.

