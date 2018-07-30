Stock Research Monitor: SLM, SYF, and TSS

In today's pre-market research, WallStEquities.com monitors PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), SLM Corp. (NASDAQ: SLM), Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF), and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE: TSS). Credit Services companies originate, acquire, and service loans to individuals and corporations.

PayPal Holdings

Last Friday, San Jose, California headquartered PayPal Holdings Inc.'s stock dropped 4.13%, to close the day at $85.46. A total volume of 14.27 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 7.85 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.94% in the last month, 15.28% in the previous three months, and 42.08% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.00% above its 50-day moving average and 9.02% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of PayPal, which operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.42.

On July 03rd, 2018, PayPal Holdings (PYPL) announced the closing of its consumer credit receivables transaction with Synchrony. Under the terms of the transaction, and related transactions with unaffiliated third parties, the latter acquired $7.6 billion in receivables, including PYPL's US consumer credit receivables portfolio, which totaled $6.8 billion at the time of closing, and approximately $0.8 billion in participation interests in receivables held by unaffiliated third parties.

On July 26th, 2018, research firm Stifel reiterated its ?Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $99 a share to $102 a share. Get the full research report on PYPL for free by clicking below at:

SLM Corp.

Shares in Newark, Delaware headquartered SLM Corp. rose 1.05%, finishing Friday's session at $11.53. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.42 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.32% in the last month and 4.34% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 2.11%. Furthermore, shares of SLM Corp., which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the US, have an RSI of 47.49.

On July 10th, 2018, research firm Stephens initiated an 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock.

On July 23rd, 2018, SLM Corp. and Chegg Inc., a leading provider of digital student services, introduced a newly enhanced studying and tutoring benefit to support student success. Study Starter is an exclusive benefit that gives students free 24/7 access to a suite of study support services from the Chegg platform. Sallie Mae is the first and only private student lender to offer this in-school benefit to its customers. Free research on SLM can be accessed at:



Synchrony Financial

Stamford, Connecticut headquartered Synchrony Financial's stock finished 0.27% lower at $29.92 last Friday at the close. A total volume of 15.59 million shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 5.03 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 12.83%. Additionally, shares of Synchrony Financial, which operates as a consumer financial services company in the US, have an RSI of 28.01.

On July 26th, 2018, Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of common stock, payable on August 16th, 2018, to holders of record at the close of business on August 06th, 2018. Visit WallStEquities.com now and sign up for the free research on SYF at:

Total System Services

Columbus, Georgia headquartered Total System Services Inc.'s shares ended the session 1.74% lower at $93.15. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.79 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.29 million shares. Shares of the Company have advanced 12.85% in the last month, 12.07% over the previous three months, and 47.65% over the past year. The stock is trading 6.63% above its 50-day moving average and 12.64% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide, have an RSI of 63.49.

On July 24th, 2018, Total System Services ("TSYS") reported its results for Q2 2018. For Q2 2018, total revenues were $1,007.6 million, and net revenue (non-GAAP) was $956.5 million. Net income attributable to TSYS' common shareholders was $142.4 million for the quarter, adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) were $203.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $345.0 million. The free technical report on TSS is available at:

