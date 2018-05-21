Log in
Todays Research Reports on Imperial Mining, Awalé Resources, Aura Minerals and Pan American Silver

05/21/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI has Initiated Coverage Today on:

Imperial Mining Group Ltd.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=IPG.V

Awalé Resources Ltd.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ARIC.V

Aura Minerals Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ORA.TO

Pan American Silver Corp.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=PAAS.TO

Imperial Mining's stock jumped 16.67% Friday, to close the day at $0.105. The stock recorded a trading volume of 28,000 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 28,119 shares. In the last year, Imperial Mining's shares have traded in a range of 0.05 - 0.27. The share price has gained 110.00% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.105 is below its 200-day moving average of $0.112. Shares of Imperial Mining have fallen approximately 57.14 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI?s Imperial Mining Group Ltd. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=IPG.V

On Friday, shares of Awalé Resources recorded a trading volume of 3,500 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 4,375 shares. The stock ended the day flat at 0.18. The share price has gained 20.00% from its 52-week low with a 52-week trading range of 0.15 - 0.47. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.19 is below its 200-day moving average of $0.27. Shares of Awalé Resources have fallen approximately 28 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI?s Awalé Resources Ltd. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ARIC.V

Aura Minerals' stock moved 1.78% higher Friday, to close the day at $2.29. The stock recorded a trading volume of 5,000 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 12,653 shares. In the last year, Aura Minerals' shares have traded in a range of 1.30 - 3.00. The share price has gained 76.15% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $2.21 is below its 200-day moving average of $2.33. Shares of Aura Minerals are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 7.63. Shares of Aura Minerals have fallen approximately 9.49 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI?s Aura Minerals Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ORA.TO

On Friday, shares of Pan American Silver recorded a trading volume of 300,466 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 214,208 shares. The stock ended the day 0.85% higher at 22.67. The share price has gained 25.94% from its 52-week low with a 52-week trading range of 18.00 - 24.49. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $21.35 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $20.23. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 23.37. Shares of Pan American Silver have gained approximately 15.78 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI?s Pan American Silver Corp. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=PAAS.TO

Our Actionable Research on Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (TSXV :IPG.V), Awalé Resources Ltd. (TSXV :ARIC.V), Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX :ORA.TO) and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX :PAAS.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing ..

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com


© Accesswire 2018
