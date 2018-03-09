Log in
Todays Research Reports on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, Holloway Lodging Corp. and Melcor Developments Ltd.

03/09/2018 | 02:19pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI has Initiated Coverage Today on:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=IIP-UN.TO

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GRT-UN.TO

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CHP-UN.TO

Melcor Developments Ltd.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=MRD.TO

InterRent REIT?s stock edged 0.89% higher Thursday, to close the day at $10.16. The stock recorded a trading volume of 98,856 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 120,301 shares. In the last year, InterRent REIT?s shares have traded in a range of 7.31 - 10.19. The share price has gained 38.99% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $9.40 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $8.76. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 4.10. Shares of InterRent REIT have gained approximately 11.28 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=IIP-UN.TO

On Thursday, shares of Granite REIT recorded a trading volume of 35,805 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 75,709 shares. The stock ended the day 0.52% higher at 50.24. The stock is currently trading 4.65% below its 52-week high with a 52-week trading range of 44.73 - 52.69. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $49.80 is below its 200-day moving average of $50.07. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 15.37. Shares of Granite REIT have gained approximately 2.01 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GRT-UN.TO

Choice Properties REIT?s stock edged 0.68% higher Thursday, to close the day at $11.88. The stock recorded a trading volume of 227,263 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 92,373 shares. In the last year, Choice Properties REIT's shares have traded in a range of 11.59 - 14.26. The stock is currently trading 16.69% below its 52 week high. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $12.41 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $13.05. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 2.77. Shares of Choice Properties REIT have fallen approximately 11.01 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CHP-UN.TO

On Thursday, shares of Melcor Developments recorded a trading volume of 14,118 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 5,210 shares. The stock ended the day 0.50% higher at 13.97. The stock is currently trading 17.78% below its 52-week high with a 52-week trading range of 13.43 - 16.99. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $14.81 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $15.11. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 15.40. Shares of Melcor Developments have fallen approximately 8.69 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Melcor Developments Ltd. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=MRD.TO

Our Actionable Research on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: IIP-UN.TO), Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp. (TSX: LHR.V), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CHP-UN.TO) and Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com


© Accesswire 2018
