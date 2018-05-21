Log in
Todays Research Reports on Stingray Digital, Glacier Media, Corus Entertainment and Torstar

05/21/2018 | 08:06am EDT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI has Initiated Coverage Today on:

Stingray Digital Group Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=RAY-A.TO

Glacier Media Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GVC.TO

Corus Entertainment Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CJR-B.TO

Torstar Corporation
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=TS-B.TO

Stingray Digital's stock edged 0.63% lower Friday, to close the day at $9.43. The stock recorded a trading volume of 23,486 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 27,854 shares. In the last year, Stingray Digital's shares have traded in a range of 7.19 - 11.05. The share price has gained 31.15% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $10.30 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $9.94. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 219.30. Shares of Stingray Digital have fallen approximately 4.94 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Stingray Digital Group Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=RAY-A.TO

On Friday, shares of Glacier Media recorded a trading volume of 26,500 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 17,546 shares. The stock ended the day 1.39% higher at 0.73. The share price has gained 46.00% from its 52-week low with a 52-week trading range of 0.50 - 0.88. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.72 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $0.65. Shares of Glacier Media have gained approximately 10.61 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Glacier Media Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GVC.TO

Corus Entertainment's stock moved 1.89% higher Friday, to close the day at $6.48. The stock recorded a trading volume of 606,086 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 732,897 shares. In the last year, Corus Entertainment's shares have traded in a range of 5.56 - 14.10. The share price has gained 16.55% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $6.45 is below its 200-day moving average of $8.82. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 6.24. Shares of Corus Entertainment have gained approximately 44.62 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Corus Entertainment Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CJR-B.TO

On Friday, shares of Torstar recorded a trading volume of 14,430 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 27,702 shares. The stock ended the day 2.55% lower at 1.53. The share price has gained 27.50% from its 52-week low with a 52-week trading range of 1.20 - 1.92. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $1.78 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $1.67. Shares of Torstar have fallen approximately 10.53 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Torstar Corporation Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=TS-B.TO

Our Actionable Research on Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX:RAY-A.TO), Glacier Media Inc. (TSX:GVC.TO), Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR-B.TO) and Torstar Corporation (TSX:TS-B.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com


© Accesswire 2018
