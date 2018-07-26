Today's Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Helios and Matheson Analytics and Groupon

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2018 / Helios and Matheson Analytics saw its shares crushed on Wednesday after the company?s awaited reverse stock split took effect. Despite shares falling over 50%, the company has avoided the danger of being delisted from the NASDAQ with a higher share price now. Groupon saw big gains despite any catalyst or news. It was last week that the company defended itself in a Delaware Court in a case against IBM where IBM is suing the company for allegedly infringing on four basic internet technology patents.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. shares closed down 50.12% on Wednesday to hit a price of $10.60. Some may think the stock had seen a big jump considering that on Tuesday share prices were around 9 cents. The big change in share price was due to the company going through a reverse stock split. While the number of shares decreased, it raised the per share price. The 1-for-250 reverse stock split cut the share count from more than 268 million to roughly 1.7 million shares outstanding. The stock may have tanked, but with the higher share price, the company doesn't face delisting from the NASDAQ right now. Analysts had seen the reverse split as the company's way of avoiding the danger of being delisted from the index. Any stock that trades below $1 for 30 consecutive days faces the potential of being delisted according to NASDAQ rules.

Groupon, Inc. shares closed up a little over 10% on Wednesday on trading volume of nearly 30.5 million shares traded. Average trading volume for the stock is a little under 9.6 million shares. There was no news from the company to explain the unusual activity. It was last Thursday that Groupon told a Delaware court that IBM has shaken down other tech companies. IBM is suing Groupon for $167 million, alleging that the company has infringed on four basic internet technology patents. J. David Hadden, an attorney for Groupon said during his cross examination of IBM licensing executive Thomas McBride, "IBM has approached every significant company in the web technology space asserting patents against them." He added, "If someone comes to me and says 'pay me,' I would view that as a demand." McBride said, "If a patent troll wants to buy a patent from us then we insist on a covenant not to sue IBM," McBride said. "We achieve some level of protection from being sued ourselves." The case is being closely watched by the tech arena.

