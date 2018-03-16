NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Markets were mixed Thursday as concerns of a possible trade war continued to linger. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.47 percent to close at 24,873.66, while the S&P 500 Index declined 0.08 percent to close at 2,747.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.20 percent to close at 7,481.74. Positive economic data was not enough to lift the broader markets higher. The government reported initial jobless claims dropped by 4,000 to 226,000 for the week ended March 10th, which topped economists' expectations of 228,000, according to MarketWatch.

58.com Inc.

Momo Inc.

58.com's stock moved 3.65% higher Thursday, to close the day at $83.40. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1,597,910 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1,067,345 shares. In the last year, 58.com's shares have traded in a range of 34.55 - 87.65. The share price has gained 141.39% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $77.25 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $71.72. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 60.70. 58.com have gained roughly 5.58 percent in the past month and are up 16.53 percent year-to-date.

On Thursday, shares of Momo recorded a trading volume of 3,544,057 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 5,407,115 shares. The stock ended the day 1.56% higher at 37.85. The share price has gained 68.30% from its 52 week low with a 52 week trading range of 22.49 - 46.69. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $31.90 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $30.66. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 24.58. Momo have gained roughly 22.73 percent in the past month and are up 54.62 percent year-to-date.

