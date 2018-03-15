Log in
Todays Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Salesforce.com and QUALCOMM

03/15/2018 | 01:12pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / U.S. markets' slide extended on Wednesday as concerns over a potential trade war with China continues to grow. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.00 percent to close at 24,758.12, while the S&P 500 Index fell 0.57 percent to close at 2,749.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.19 percent to close at 7,496.81. President Trump has announced that he plans to use tariffs to cut the U.S. trade deficit with China by $100 billion.

"There are already fears of policy mistakes and trade protectionism, and when you layer in White House uncertainty those fears grow," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, according to MarketWatch. "Will the new people be more protectionist? Right now the economy and earnings are solid, but are we going to make a trade or policy mistake that could slow earnings or lead into a recession that will turn this market over?"

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Salesforce.com Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CRM

QUALCOMM Incorporated
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=QCOM

Salesforce.com's stock edged 0.99% higher Wednesday, to close the day at $127.99. The stock recorded a trading volume of 5,402,432 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 5,095,660 shares. In the last year, Salesforce.com's shares have traded in a range of 80.50 - 128.87. The share price has gained 58.99% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $115.18 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $104.83. Shares of Salesforce.com are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 752.88. Shares of Salesforce.com have gained roughly 17.4 percent in the past month and are up 25.2 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Salesforce.com Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CRM

On Wednesday, shares of QUALCOMM recorded a trading volume of 29,759,066 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 11,866,763 shares. The stock ended the day 0.70% higher at 60.12. The share price has gained 22.89% from its 52 week low with a 52 week trading range of 48.92 - 69.28. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $64.86 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $60.72. Shares of QUALCOMM have fallen roughly 9.72 percent in the past month and are down 6.09 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's QUALCOMM Incorporated Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=QCOM

Our Actionable Research on Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com



