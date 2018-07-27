Tokio Marine HCC Names Susan Rivera as Next Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced that Susan Rivera has been appointed its next Chief Executive Officer effective September 1, 2018, replacing Christopher J.B. Williams, the Company’s current Chief Executive Officer, as he transitions into a new role as Managing Executive Officer and Co-Head of International Business for Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Ms. Rivera has served as Tokio Marine HCC's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since April 1, 2018. From 2014 to 2015, she served as an independent director on the Company’s Board of Directors and served on the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee and the Enterprise Risk Oversight Committee.



"We are pleased to announce Susan Rivera as Tokio Marine HCC’s next Chief Executive Officer. With her extensive experience leading insurance operations, developing business strategies and introducing innovative ideas in a rapidly changing market, she is well suited to lead Tokio Marine HCC into the future," said Mr. Williams.

"As a Board member and more recently as a member of the executive management team, I have become very familiar with Tokio Marine HCC’s business leaders and lines of business and am excited to be offered the opportunity to lead this outstanding organization with its very talented team of people as we continue to grow the company and build on its past successes," said Ms. Rivera.

From 2009 until earlier this year, Ms. Rivera served as President and Chief Executive Officer of V3 Insurance Partners LLC. From 2007 to 2009, she was President of QBE Specialty and Chief Actuary of the Americas division of QBE Insurance Group Limited. Previously, Ms. Rivera was President and Chief Underwriting Officer of Praetorian Insurance Company from 2006 until its acquisition by QBE in 2007. Prior to 2006, she spent 15 years at AIG, holding a variety of positions of increasing responsibility.

Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $34 billion as of December 31, 2017. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.