Tonly Electronics : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

08/06/2018 | 06:36am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

TONLY ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED 通力電子控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01249)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 21 August 2018 (Tuesday) for the purposes of approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and the publication of the same on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company.

The Board would also consider recommending the payment of an interim dividend, if any, for the period ended 30 June 2018.

By order of the Board

LIAO Qian Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. YU Guanghui, Mr. SONG Yonghong and Mr. REN Xuenong as executive Directors, Mr. LIAO Qian as non-executive Director and Mr. POON Chiu Kwok, Mr. LI Qi and Mr. LEONG Yue Wing as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 04:35:08 UTC
