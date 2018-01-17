Tooher, Wocl & Leydon, LLC Announces a New Name and Launches a New Brand

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tooher, Wocl & Leydon, LLC, a law firm concentrating in Automobile and Trucking Accident, Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice and Products Liability Litigation, proudly announces a new firm name, Wocl Leydon, LLC and a new firm brand launch. The outstanding reputations of its founding partners, Joseph J. Tooher, Jr. and Nicholas E. Wocl, along with the firm's other three partners, Brenden P. Leydon, Anastasios T. Savvaides and Donald A. Hendrie, elevated Tooher, Wocl & Leydon, LLC, to the status of being recognized throughout Connecticut as one of the most highly respected and admired law firms within the legal and political communities, for over the past 26 years.

The partners of Tooher, Wocl & Leydon, LLC decided it was time to make a strong statement about the future of the firm, its commitment to Stamford and surrounding areas and the clients they proudly protect and zealously represent. So, with a commitment to improving the firm's client experience as the guiding force, the brand development project began in June 2017. "Investing in the future while preserving our ties to the past is very much at the heart of who we are," said Managing Partner, Nick Wocl. "We are an extremely 'client centric' firm that has invested in the latest case management software with texting capabilities and a client portal for better client communication, yet we are also very 'traditional and family oriented.' We have one staff member who has been with the firm for over 50 years."

The intensive six-month long brand development project involved an extensive investment of time, financial resources, external research and internal review/interviews. Ultimately, the process revealed that the firm was ready for a change. The new firm name was born, Wocl Leydon, LLC. The natural next step, the firm's new brand. The entire firm is excited about the change and sees this as an opportunity to restate the firm's commitment to their client service, going the extra mile to do what is right and the future of the firm. The firm has represented thousands of clients over the past several decades, many of whom were local attorneys who hired the firm to be their personal attorney. "We are seen by opposing counsel as tenacious and tireless fighters for and protectors of our clients. We are humbled by the fact that our clients 'choose' us to help them and 'honored' that we have the opportunity to use our expertise, knowledge and today's technology to help get their lives back on track," said partner, Ted Hendrie.

Wocl Leydon, LLC is an Auto and Trucking Accident, Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice and Products Liability Litigation law firm based in Stamford, CT with an additional office in Bridgeport, CT. Founded in 1991, the firm has many multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements. Members of the firm are licensed to practice in Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania. The firm is AV Peer Review rated by Martindale Hubbell. They are members of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, the National Board of Trial Advocates, Best Lawyers in America, America's Top 100 Attorneys and have been rated as Super Lawyers since 2006. Many of the partners have served on the Board of Governors of the Connecticut Trial Lawyers Association. www.woclleydon.com

