Top 10: With Offseason Practices Over, Writers Rank Best Cowboys Rookies

Now that all of the offseason practices are complete, the Cowboys can rest up for the next five weeks before training camp begins in late July.

While OTAs and minicamps are often tough to evaluate, the staff of DallasCowboys.com decided to evaluate the rookies.

Granted, the skill players will get more love on this list because of their opportunities to make more plays. Once the pads come on, it evens the playing field better for evaluation purposes.

But for now, here's how the staff ranks the rookie players on this roster.