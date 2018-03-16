Log in
Top 100 Reputable Companies Around the Globe According to Reputation Institute's Global RepTrak® 100

03/16/2018 | 06:33pm CET

Boston, MA, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation Institute (RI), the world’s leading provider of reputation measurement and management services, today announced the company’s annual Global RepTrak® 100 (RT100) rankings. The 2018 RT100, the world’s largest corporate reputation study of its kind, found that the following 100 companies have the best reputations worldwide:

0_int_2018_Global_RepTrak_100.png
2018 Global RepTrak 100 - The Most Reputable Companies Worldwide


1_int_Reputation_Institute_300.jpg


1)  Rolex 2)  LEGO

3)  Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)

4)  Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

5)  The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

6)  Sony (NYSE:SNE)

7)  Adidas

8)  Bosch

9)  BMW Group

10)  Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

11)  Michelin

12)  Nike (NYSE:NKE)

13)  Nintendo (OTC:NTDOY)

14)  Levi Strauss & Co.

15)  Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

16)  Goodyear (NASDAQ:GT)

17)  Rolls-Royce (OTC:RYCEY)

18)  Ferrero

19)  Philips (NYSE:PSX)

20)  Bridgestone (OTC:BRDCY)

21)  Visa (NYSE:V)

22)  Giorgio Armani

23)  Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

24)  Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

25)  3M (NYSE:MMM)

26)  Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)

27)  Toyota (NYSE:TM)

28)  HP (NYSE:HPQ)

29)  Panasonic (OTC:PCRFY)

30)  Pirelli (PIRC.MI)

31)  IBM (NYSE: IBM)

32)  Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

33)  Nestle (OTC:NSRGY)

34)  Danone (OTC:DANOY)

35)  Hugo Boss (OTC:BOSSY)

36)  Barilla

37)  Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

38)  Lufthansa Group (XETRA:LHA)

39)  Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

40)  Dell

41)  LG (NASDAQ:LPL)

42)  Kellogg's (NYSE:K)

43)  KraftHeinz (NADAQ:KHC)

44)   L'Oréal (OTC:LRLCY)

45)  Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO)

46)  IKEA

47)  Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

48)  LVMH (OTC:LVMHF)

49)  Lavazza

50)  Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

51)  Siemens (OTC:SMAWF)

52)  Honda (NYSE:HMC)

53)  Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

54)  IHG (NYSE:IHG)

55)  Boeing (NYSE:BA)

56)  FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

57)  Fujifilm (OTC:FUJIF)

58)  Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

59)  Daimler (OTC:DDAIF)

60)  Emirates (DFM:NBD)

61)  Airbus (OTC:EADSF)

62)  Heineken (OYC:HINKF)

63)  Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL)

64)  Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

65)  Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

66)  Hilton (NYSE:HLT)

67)  Hershey's (NYSE:NSY)                		 68)  Electrolux (STO:ELUX-B)

69)  British Airways

70)  Natura (BVMF:NATU3)

71)  Ford (NYSE:F)

72)  Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

73)  Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

74)  Campbell's (NYSE:CPB)

75)  P&G (NYE:PG)

76)  DHL (ETR:DPW)

77)  Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO)

78)  Havaianas

79)  Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

80)  SAP (NYSE:SAP)

81)  Toshiba (TYO:6502)

82)  Air France KLM (EPA:AF)

83)  Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

84)  Mars

85)  General Electric (NYSE:GE)

86)  Bayer (ETR:BAYN)

87)  Unilever (NYSE:UL)

88)  Honeywell (NYSE:HON)

89)  Bacardi Limited

90)  Nissan (TYO:7201)

91)  Roche (VTX:ROG)

92)  eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

93)  Carlsberg (CPH:CARL-B)

94)  Hitachi (TYO:6501)

95)  UPS (NYSE:UPS)

96)  Fujitsu (TYO:6702)

97)  The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

98)  Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

99)  AB InBev (NYSE:BUD)

100) Lilly (NYSE:LLY)                    

The RT100 is based on more than 230,000 individual ratings collected in the first quarter of 2018. It includes comparative rankings, demographic trends, and unique insights into the dynamics behind reputational impact. The global study shows what drives trust and identifies supportive behaviors such as intent to purchase a company’s products, willingness to invest in, or even work for, the company.

Rankings dropped for 58 percent of companies in the RT100. Aligned with the decline in reputation, garnering support among stakeholders has become more difficult for companies; expectations have risen, making it harder to earn trust, attain benefit of the doubt, create consumer loyalty and entice investors.

“The reputation bubble has burst. Companies are down by an average of 1.4 points globally, representing the first major decline since the end of the Great Recession,” said Stephen Hahn-Griffiths, Executive Partner and Chief Research Officer for Reputation Institute.

RI measures the reputation of thousands of companies on an annual basis using its RepTrak® framework. Its Global RT100 study measures the most highly regarded and familiar multinational companies in 15 countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

About Reputation Institute
Reputation Institute powers the world’s most reputable companies. By tracking and analyzing stakeholder perceptions, we unleash the power of reputation to enable leaders to build better companies. Our RepTrak® model analyzes the reputations of companies and is best known as the Forbes-published Global RepTrak 100. Underlying the model is the RepTrak methodology, the global gold standard for measuring reputation. Learn more at: http://www.reputationinstitute.com.

 

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52557402-41fb-45a8-a4da-f48cfcc18a9a

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d376eb8a-574f-4768-ac17-9c3e0191aa2f

Karen Hopp
Bazini Hopp for Reputation Institute
917-514-1723
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
