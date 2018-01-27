Technavio
This market research report segments the global behavioral
rehabilitation market into the following three major healthcare setting
(outpatient behavioral rehabilitation, inpatient behavioral
rehabilitation, and residential behavioral rehabilitation) and three
major regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the following three market
drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global behavioral
rehabilitation market:
-
-
Increase in availability of therapeutic options
-
Rising government initiatives
Increase prevalence of behavioral disorders
The prevalence of addictions and behavioral disorders have increased due
to rapid urbanization and advances in technology. The abuse of drugs,
alcohol, or food in the form of comfort eating is characterized as
addictions. It also includes pornography, gaming, sex, work, and
shopping as other addictions. Unhealthy habits affect the behavior of
people and make them socially dysfunctional. Among young adults, between
the ages of 16 and 25, the prevalence of behavioral disorder is
increasing due to easy access to abusive substances. Such drug substance
abuse is the primary cause of behavioral disorders. Addictions such as
gaming, online gambling, and pornography are caused due to the high
Internet penetration.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for health
and wellness, “There are various other behavioral disorders
which are highly prevalent such as overeating to obtain relief from
stress and dependency on fast food and packaged food are the leading
cause of food addictions. Factors such as societal pressure and
competition to be successful are also increasing the prevalence of work
addiction, which is an escape route from emotional stress. Shopping
addiction can be attributed to compulsive buying behavior caused by
public pressure. Such factors are the leading causes of behavioral
disorders.”
Global behavioral rehabilitation market
segmentation
Of the three major healthcare settings, the outpatient behavioral
rehabilitation segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting
for nearly 40% of the market. The market share for this healthcare
setting is expected to increase nearly 0.09% by 2022. The growth rate
observed during the forecast period was moderate due to the large gap
between physicians and patients in terms of accessibility. The fastest
growing healthcare setting is the residential behavioral rehabilitation,
which will account for 22% of the total market share by 2022.
The Americas was the leading region for the global
behavioral rehabilitation market in 2017, accounting for a
market share of 50%. The behavioral rehabilitation market in the
Americas is expected to accelerate due to the presence of several
residential behavioral rehabilitation centers, the increasing prevalence
of behavioral disorders, and the increase in the number of professionals
who can treat behavior disorders.
