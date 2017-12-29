Top 3 Drivers of the Global Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market | Technavio

Technavio
market research analysts forecast the global
fruits and vegetables ingredients market to grow at a CAGR of more
than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.
The report further segments the global fruits and vegetables ingredients
market by type (concentrates, pastes and purees, NFC juices, and pieces
and powders), by application (beverages, confectionery, RTE products,
bakery, soups and sauces, and dairy products), and by geography (the
Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are
contributing to the growth of the global fruits
and vegetables ingredients market:
-
Increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier
diet
-
Rise in veganism
-
Convenience factor
Increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a
healthier diet
Urbanization and consumerism trends impelled extensive changes in
consumer lifestyles and a shift toward healthy eatables. Good health of
the people is an essential factor for the social and economic prosperity
of a nation. Thus, the health-conscious population is demanding food
with essential nutrients. Fruits and vegetables are important components
of a healthy diet if consumed in sufficient amount. They help in
preventing major diseases such as cancer. Fruits and vegetables play a
significant role in human nutrition as they are a great source of
vitamins and other dietary fibers.
According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food
research, “Fruit and vegetable ingredients have showcased increasing
demand across the world as they provide essential nutrients needed by
the human body. Fruit and vegetable ingredients also help in weight
management, lowering blood cholesterol, and controlling insulin and
glycemic responses. This is expected to drive the growth of the fruits
and vegetables ingredients market over the forecast period.”
Rise in veganism
Veganism is the practice of refraining from the use of animal products,
particularly in the diet. People who follow veganism are known as
vegans. The rising adoption of vegan lifestyle around the globe will
drive the fruits and vegetable ingredients market during the forecast
period. People are turning vegan due to reasons such as better
prosperity, detoxification, sense of morality towards creatures, and
assurance of health benefits by consuming fruits and vegetables. Veggie
lovers have witnessed an exponential development with three-fold growth
in the recent decade.
Owing to an increase in hectic lifestyle, consumers are gradually
understanding the need for instating a healthy diet in their daily life.
This is fueled by growing awareness through social media and online
advertisements. The impact of social media is huge in the lives of
consumers and any information posted on social networking website is
quickly adopted by most of the consumers.
Convenience factor
Urbanization has prompted changes in the lifestyle and eating habits of
consumers. There has been an increase in the consumption of processed
food products. Ready-to-eat products that include fruits and vegetable
ingredients are becoming hugely popular among consumers as they save
time and effort and are consistent in taste. The growing demand for
convenience in food preparation and increasing disposable incomes have
led to an increase in the demand for ready-to-eat food products,
including fruits and vegetable ingredients.
“The increasing number of working women around the world has boosted
the consumer's demand for fruits and vegetable ingredients.
Consequently, manufacturers in the market are developing marketing and
advertising strategies to increase the use of ready meals that include
fruits and vegetable ingredients. This has increased the demand for
fruits and vegetable ingredients,” says Manjunath.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all
sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
