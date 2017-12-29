Top 3 Drivers of the Global Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market | Technavio

Technavio market research analysts forecast the global fruits and vegetables ingredients market to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171229005077/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global fruits and vegetables ingredients market 2017-2021 under their food and beverage library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report further segments the global fruits and vegetables ingredients market by type (concentrates, pastes and purees, NFC juices, and pieces and powders), by application (beverages, confectionery, RTE products, bakery, soups and sauces, and dairy products), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Avail Technavio’s Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 – Jan 7.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global fruits and vegetables ingredients market:

Increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet

Rise in veganism

Convenience factor

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet

Urbanization and consumerism trends impelled extensive changes in consumer lifestyles and a shift toward healthy eatables. Good health of the people is an essential factor for the social and economic prosperity of a nation. Thus, the health-conscious population is demanding food with essential nutrients. Fruits and vegetables are important components of a healthy diet if consumed in sufficient amount. They help in preventing major diseases such as cancer. Fruits and vegetables play a significant role in human nutrition as they are a great source of vitamins and other dietary fibers.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research, “Fruit and vegetable ingredients have showcased increasing demand across the world as they provide essential nutrients needed by the human body. Fruit and vegetable ingredients also help in weight management, lowering blood cholesterol, and controlling insulin and glycemic responses. This is expected to drive the growth of the fruits and vegetables ingredients market over the forecast period.”

Rise in veganism

Veganism is the practice of refraining from the use of animal products, particularly in the diet. People who follow veganism are known as vegans. The rising adoption of vegan lifestyle around the globe will drive the fruits and vegetable ingredients market during the forecast period. People are turning vegan due to reasons such as better prosperity, detoxification, sense of morality towards creatures, and assurance of health benefits by consuming fruits and vegetables. Veggie lovers have witnessed an exponential development with three-fold growth in the recent decade.

Owing to an increase in hectic lifestyle, consumers are gradually understanding the need for instating a healthy diet in their daily life. This is fueled by growing awareness through social media and online advertisements. The impact of social media is huge in the lives of consumers and any information posted on social networking website is quickly adopted by most of the consumers.

Convenience factor

Urbanization has prompted changes in the lifestyle and eating habits of consumers. There has been an increase in the consumption of processed food products. Ready-to-eat products that include fruits and vegetable ingredients are becoming hugely popular among consumers as they save time and effort and are consistent in taste. The growing demand for convenience in food preparation and increasing disposable incomes have led to an increase in the demand for ready-to-eat food products, including fruits and vegetable ingredients.

“The increasing number of working women around the world has boosted the consumer's demand for fruits and vegetable ingredients. Consequently, manufacturers in the market are developing marketing and advertising strategies to increase the use of ready meals that include fruits and vegetable ingredients. This has increased the demand for fruits and vegetable ingredients,” says Manjunath.

Browse Related Reports:

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171229005077/en/