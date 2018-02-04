Top 3 Drivers of the Global Syphilis Testing Market 2018-2022 | Technavio

Technavio
market research analysts forecast the global
syphilis testing market to grow at a CAGR of over 2%
during the forecast period, according to their latest report.
This press release features multimedia.
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180204005053/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global syphilis testing market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This market research report segments the global syphilis testing market
into the two major segments based on type (conventional testing and POC
testing) and three major regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
Increase in prevalence of syphilis: a major
market driver
STDs refer to a group of illnesses that can be transmitted from one
person to another through the sharing of body fluids, blood, and vaginal
fluids. STDs include more than 25-30 infectious diseases that are spread
through sexual activity and syphilis is one of them. Syphilis is a
genital ulcerative disease caused by the bacterium T. pallidum. Syphilis
has mild initial symptoms like a painless sore or no symptoms at all. As
the disease progresses, severe rashes appear, and the disease eventually
causes blindness or damage to internal organs and death.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for health
and wellness research, “Untreated syphilis causes serious
health problems such as making the affected person vulnerable to HIV
infection. It spreads through direct contact with a syphilis sore during
anal, vaginal, and oral sex. According to the CDC, in the US, 19,999
syphilis cases were reported in 2014. Hence, syphilis has become a
significant and growing global public health concern.”
Global syphilis testing market segmentation
In 2017, the global
syphilis testing market was led by the conventional testing
segment with a market share of around 58% as these tests are mandatory
and conducted in bulk volume. However, by 2022 the market share of this
segment is expected to witness a decline of around 2% which will lead to
a proportionate gain in the market share of the POC testing segment.
In 2017, the market was led by the Americas, which accounted for a close
to 42% market share of the global syphilis testing market, due to the
advanced healthcare infrastructure. The Americas was followed by EMEA
due to a shift toward preventive and personalized healthcare, supported
by efficient diagnostics procedures. APAC accounted for the smallest
market share; however, it is expected to see an increase of about 2%
over the forecast period owing to increasing investments by leading
vendors to improve diagnosis in the region.
