Top 3 Trends in the Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions Market - Technavio

One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global enterprise
pipeline management solutions market is the increasing preference for
pipeline transportation. The transportation of oil and gas is usually
referred to as midstream. Transport modes in the oil and gas industry
include transportation through pipelines, shipping, trucking, and
railroading.
The three emerging market trends driving the global enterprise
pipeline management solutions market according to Technavio research
analysts are:
-
Emergence of IIoT
-
Big data analytics to attain quality data
-
Growing penetration of LNG trade
Emergence of IIoT
The industrial internet of things (IIoT) is the next generation
technology for all the applications due to its superior advantages in
terms of connectivity. IIoT had already been commercialized to a degree
in factories by 2016. Digitalization is expanding across the globe and
involves components that can identify and transmit conditional
information. In addition, IIoT is further simplifying the connectivity
techniques using IPv6-based protocol addressing systems. The
interoperability issues also find a better solution with the advent of
IIoT.
According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio
for automation,
“IIoT in the pipeline network collects the data relating to pipeline
condition, rotating equipment condition, pressure cycles, and others.
The pipeline behavioral aspects are used for understanding the usual
pipeline operation and helps in identifying irregular operations before
they escalate. As technology integration is progressing, it is
increasing the ability to measure, collect, and analyze behavioral
statistics.”
Big data analytics to attain quality data
One of the major advances that the petroleum industry has witnessed is
the application of big data analytics in the oil industry. Companies are
combining complex and massive data obtained from geoscientists with the
ones from data scientists in drilling applications. However, in pipeline
applications, big data includes the data derived from operating
processes and instrumentation parameters such as temperature, flow rate,
pressure, and readings from other connected devices.
“Big data in pipeline applications also includes event specific data
such as equipment failure, replacement of equipment, and predictive
maintenance. There is a huge amount of data, however, operators require
specific data to optimize operations of pipelines. Thus, big data
analytical tools are used to derive quality information through
analysis, data verification, and validation,” says Raghav.
Growing penetration of LNG trade
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) provides flexibility of transporting natural
gas from any location through the sea route. In 2015, the global LNG
trade was estimated to be 244.8 MT and most of this demand originated
from APAC. The region accounted for 139.8 MT of LNG in 2015 or 71.7% of
the global LNG demand. To grab the opportunity of increased demand, LNG
exporting countries such as Qatar, Australia, Russia, and the US are
expanding their investments in LNG and increasingly catering to the
Asian market.
The LNG trade has posed a challenge to the pipeline infrastructure
investments in all the regions, particularly in the current scenario,
where the upstream sector is facing challenges due to low crude oil and
natural gas prices. It is anticipated that LNG will emerge as a major
threat to the new pipeline investments over the forecast period and
subsequently hamper the EPMS market growth.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all
sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
