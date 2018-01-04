Top 3 Trends in the Global Connectors Market - Technavio

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global
connectors market provides an analysis of the most important
trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio
defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
Technological advances are driving the growth of the global
connectors market. Some of the prominent factors are the transition
from large connectors to miniature ones, increasing deployment in
renewable energy power generation capacity, and digitization of
industries.
The top three emerging market trends driving the global
connectors market according to Technavio research analysts are:
-
Increased adoption of automotive electronics
-
Advanced connector technology
-
Increasing use of active cables as connectors
Increased adoption of automotive electronics
A major share of the manufacturing costs in vehicles is from automotive
components. Adoption of highly advanced electronic systems such as
driver assistance systems, audio controls, cruise control, diagnostic
systems, and infotainment systems has increased the usage of automotive
connectors in vehicles. Stringent government regulations on carbon
emissions have promoted the use of emission sensors that aid to keep
carbon emissions in check. Advances in the automotive sector will lead
to higher demand for connectors as all electronic systems and sensors
need automotive connectors to transfer information and ensure the
efficient working of the components.
According to Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for engineering
tools, “Connectors are used extensively by electric vehicles
as compared to the conventional internal combustion engine (ICE)
vehicles. Electronic vehicles use a special type of charging connector
for charging the battery units; therefore, higher sales of these
vehicles will fuel the growth in the connectors market. Similarly,
technological advancements such as audio control, cruise control, and
diagnostic systems and increasing popularity of electric vehicles will
lead to higher demand for the connectors used in these vehicle
systems/vehicles.”
Advanced connector technology
The connectors market advances along with the growth of its end-users.
For example, due to the growth of the telecom sector, the speed of
transmission has increased considerably; therefore, the connectors used
in these transmission devices and networks should adapt to these
changes. Latest technology and factors that can affect market growth are
some of the key factors that vendors are keeping a close watch on.
Semiconductor technology is one of the most rapidly advancing
technologies which is used in the manufacture of the connectors. It
delivers high-speed data communication in the devices. Along with these
factors, terabit data transmission will soon be available in connectors
and will be an upcoming trend in the market. Massive amounts will be
invested in R&D to develop single Tb/s channels in the future which will
further drive the market.
Increasing use of active cables as connectors
Active cables are increasingly being used as connectors. When compared
to normal cables, active cables work with the help of extra power. In
long-distance transmissions, active cables are preferred over passive
connectors as they can boost transmission signals. Small integrated
circuits (ICs) are equipped in active cables, embedded at each end.
These ICs help in restoring the signals lost during transmissions.
“For example, Thunderbolt is an I/O technology, which supports
high-resolution displays and high-performance data devices. A single
compact port is used to carry out these transmissions. Thunderbolt
enables two channels in a single connector, each with a throughput of 10
Gb/s in both directions. Thunderbolt 2, Thunderbolt 3 and C-type
connectors are other upcoming connectors which will be among the latest
trends during the forecast period,” says Neelesh.
